©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Jan. 6 Committee: Watch Thursday's hearing focused on Trump's pressure on Pence live

The Jan. 6 Select Committee is set to hold its third public hearing Thursday, during which testimony is expected to focus on the role former President Donald Trump and others had in attempting to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the Electoral College.

Covered by: Kelly Laco, Adam Shaw and Fox News

Thursday's hearing to focus on Trump's pressure on Pence to overturn electoral college votes

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 13: (L-R) U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) (L), Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Vice Chairwoman Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), listen during a hearing on the January 6th investigation in the Cannon House Office Building on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Jan. 6 Select Committee is set to hold its third public hearing Thursday, during which testimony is expected to focus on the role former President Donald Trump and others had in attempting to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the Electoral College. 

The hearing is expected to feature two witnesses – Greg Jacob, who served as counsel to Pence, and former judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit J. Michael Luttig, who served as Pence's informal adviser.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chair of the committee, tweeted out a preview of Thursday's hearing, saying testimony will focus on Trump's collaboration with attorney John Eastman. 

"The select committee will examine President Trump's relentless effort on January 6 and in the days beforehand to pressure Vice President Pence to refuse to count lawful electoral votes," she said in the video, saying it likely violated two federal criminal statutes.

Select committee aides told Fox News Wednesday afternoon: "Tomorrow's hearing is going to focus on former President Trump's attempt to pressure the former Vice President Pence and unilaterally change the result of the election with a joint session of Congress on January 6."

Thursday's hearing comes after the first two public hearings held by the committee, which set the stage for the panel's main arguments. The committee postponed a previously scheduled hearing set for Wednesday, citing "technical issues."

