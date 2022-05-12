‘The View’ rails against male senators who voted against abortion bill, ignores that GOP women also voted no

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple co-hosts on ABC's liberal daytime gabfest "The View" on Thursday railed against the male senators who voted against the Senate abortion expansion bill a day earlier, but failed to mention that every female Republican senator also voted against the bill.

During the opening segment of the show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg and guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin ignored all eight of the Republican women who voted against the bill, and instead lamented that lawmakers who don't "have any uteruses" were participating in the conversation.

The bill, titled the Women's Health Protection Act, failed to pass through the Senate when Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., joined all Republicans in voting against it for a final tally of 51 against, 49 for. Goldberg then played a video clip that included Manchin, as well as Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., explaining why they opposed the bill.

"It is not Roe v. Wade codification, it’s an expansion. It wipes 500 state laws off the books. It expands abortion. And with that, that’s not where we are today," Manchin told a reporter in the clip.

"How do you know where we are today, Joe?" Goldberg said after playing the clip, appearing frustrated. "How do any of you guys know where we are today? None of you have any uteruses, you don’t have a vagina, you don’t have anything that goes to carrying or making decisions about babies."

"And I don’t understand… It’s supposed to take care of women, and this is the response. It’s, like, so you just don’t give a hoot about what you just did. Okay. Everybody needs to just go vote these fools out of there. Just go vote them out," she added.

Griffin jumped in, agreeing with Goldberg and declaring that it was an issue that affected women, and needed to be a conversation "led by women."

"It doesn’t need to be a bunch of male lawmakers. The Matt Gaetzes of the world, I’m not here for your stupid takes," she said, mentioning Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who, as a House member, didn't participate in the Wednesday vote.

The attempt by Senate Democrats to pass a bill expanding access to abortions followed the leaking of a draft Supreme Court opinion suggesting the court could overturn Roe v. Wade.