©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Joy Behar calls the Supreme Court 'dictatorial' and represents anti-democracy

Behar said 'To call that a democratic institution seems an oxymoron.'

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Joy Behar continued her crusade against the Supreme Court on Thursday by describing it as ‘dictatorial’ and anti-democratic. 

"The View" cohost discussed Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's announcement that he is retiring, thus giving President Biden the opportunity to fulfill his campaign promise to appoint the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. 

‘THE VIEW’ ASSAILS SUPREME COURT’S THOMAS, BARRETT AS TRAITORS TO THEIR RACE, GENDER 

"The Supreme Court is like this dictatorial branch of the government," Behar said. "These are people who are appointed by their own people. They do not answer to the country. They are there for life. The only way to get rid of them is to impeach them, which is a long process." 

Joy Behar said the Supreme Court is "in the pocket of the right wing" and called vaccine mandates "essential." (Screenshot/ABC)

Joy Behar said the Supreme Court is "in the pocket of the right wing" and called vaccine mandates "essential." (Screenshot/ABC) (Screenshot/ABC)

She added, "I always feel like that particular branch of government is so anti-democracy. The fact that there are no term limits. The fact that you can put your people on because they agree with you, and then they’re there forever influencing maybe three or four generations of Americans. To call that a democratic institution seems an oxymoron." 

This followed a segment where the cohosts criticized Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Amy Coney Barrett for being traitors to their race and gender. 

Behar referred to Thomas, who was nominated to the court in 1991, as "to the right of Attila the Hun" while suggesting he was nominated to go against voting rights.

"Which is what he does," Behar said.

Members of the Supreme Court. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Members of the Supreme Court. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool) (AP)

She similarly claimed that Barrett was "put in there" because she's a "White woman" who could rule against abortion rights.

"That was deliberate, I think," Behar added.

She also used air-quotes to refer to Barrett as a "woman" and Thomas as a "Black guy."

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this article.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.