'The View' assails Supreme Court's Thomas, Barrett as traitors to their race, gender

"The View" got personal on two Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices on Thursday, saying Clarence Thomas "doesn’t really represent the Black community" and Amy Coney Barrett was appointed purely as a "White woman" who would overturn abortion rights.

The daytime gabfest opened with a conversation about Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s looming retirement, which has put a spotlight on President Biden’s promise to nominate a Black woman if given the chance to fill a seat. The panelists noted the lack of diversity on the high court throughout history, which has had only had two Black men ever, when Hostin chimed in with a dig at Thomas.

"One doesn’t really represent the Black community," Hostin said.

JUSTICE STEPHEN BREYER ANNOUNCING SUPREME COURT RETIREMENT IN ADDRESS ALONGSIDE BIDEN

None of Hostin’s fellow panelists asked a follow-up or asked her to elaborate on the apparent jab at Justice Thomas, who was nominated by President George H. W. Bush and has served since 1991.

Hostin isn’t the only liberal pundit to dismiss Thomas’ race in recent memory.

Later in the show, Joy Behar said Thomas was "to the right of Attila the Hun" and was named to the court to go against voting rights.

"Which is what he does," Behar said.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG GOES OFF ON BILL MAHER OVER PANDEMIC COMMENTS: ‘HOW DARE YOU’

MSNBC's Joy Reid called Thomas "Uncle Clarence" during an Election Day panel discussion with colleagues Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace last November, and Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., suggested he wasn't an authentic African-American voice in a 2016 interview.

They weren't done, however. Behar said Barrett, who was appointed last year to fill the vacancy left by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was likely "put in there" because she's a "white woman" who will go against abortion rights.

"That was deliberate, I think," Behar said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As she spoke, she put the word "woman" in air-quotes to discuss the mother of seven.

"Racism and defamatory smears from [The View,]" Judicial Watch's Tom Fitton tweeted.