Biden to nominate Black woman by end of February to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Breyer

Despite razor-thin Senate majority, Biden faces favorable Senate conditions for Supreme Court nomine

President Biden's major priorities were stymied by the 50-50 Senate repeatedly during his first year in office – but barring something unforeseen, the president may be poised for a big Senate win in his effort to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

"During the first year, I don't think that Biden lost any Democrats on any vote for judicial nominees," University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias told Fox News. "And so it seems to me that they are likely to hold together depending on who the nominee is."

With the threshold to confirm a Supreme Court justice at 51 votes, that's all Biden needs to get his yet-to-be-named nominee across the finish line.

The two moderates who've most commonly frustrated Biden are Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. But their records indicate they're more likely to support Biden's high court pick than not.

...

Even if Biden appears at risk of losing Sinema or Manchin, there are three Republicans who voted for more than 80% of Biden's judicial nominees so far, according to FiveThirtyEight. They are Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

All three have long supported the idea that senators should deeply research judicial nominees but generally give deference to the president's picks.

...

Another reason why Biden may have a relatively easy time getting his justice across the finish line, according to Tobias, is that Republicans might not attack the president's nominee as aggressively as Democrats did to Kavanaugh.

"It may be the Republicans just are willing to give him this one because the person isn't that liberal… or there just isn't that much mileage to be gained from beating on somebody who's going to be confirmed anyway," Tobias said. "And they may want to stick with the issues… they think are winners. So why go out of your way and you may alienate a lot of people for no good reason?"

