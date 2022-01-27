Biden to nominate Black woman by end of February to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Breyer
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring from his seat on the high court, setting up yet another midterm election year confirmation battle.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to comment on details behind the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer during a press conference Thursday.
Asked when the president was made aware of Breyer's decision to retire, Psaki said only that the administration had no influence over his choice."
This was Justice Breyer's decision to make, on his own timeline and through his own conditions he determined," Psaki said of Breyer's retirement.
House Majority Whip James Clyburn confirmed Thursday that he pushed President Biden to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court and floated a possible candidate that he would like to see appointed. Rep. Clyburn played an instrumental role in helping Biden secure the Democratic nomination for president.
"Not a single time has a Black woman ever been seriously considered," the South Carolina Democrat told the Washington Post. "And so I took that issue up with then candidate Biden back in 2020. Twenty that I thought that the time of the right for us to do something about that. How many times have you heard it said that black women are the backbone of the Democratic Party?"
Clyburn continued, "Well, you just can't say you've got to show it. I happen to have been born and raised in the past, and I believe it's their deeds that matter, not their words. And so President Biden made it a commitment at the Charleston debate back in February. Two years ago, and said that if he got the opportunity, he would appoint or nominate an African-American woman to serve on the court."
President Biden said Thursday that he will announce his nominee to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer before the end of next month, and that the candidate will be a Black woman.
"I've made no decision except one: The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity. And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court," Biden said. "It's long overdue, in my view."
Biden added: "It is my intention… to announce my decision by the end of February."
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Thursday that the Senate will move quickly on President Biden's nominee to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer -- and that it will treat that person fairly.
"The Senate will have a fair process that moves quickly so we can confirm President Biden’s nominee to fill Justice Breyer’s seat as soon as possible," Schumer said.
Biden said earlier Thursday that he will select his nominee by the end of February. That means, if the Senate moves as quickly as Schumer says it will, Breyer's replacement could be confirmed by the end of the spring.
From Fox News' Ronn Blitzer:
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer officially notified President Biden of his intent to resign at the end of the court’s current term.
In a letter dated Jan. 27, Breyer specifically expressed his desire to have his successor lined up before he steps down.
"I am writing to tell you that I have decided to retire from regular active judicial service as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, and to serve under the provisions of 28 U.S.C. 371(b)," Breyer wrote, referring to the statute dealing with retired justices and their ability to continue collecting a salary. "I intend this decision to take effect when the Court rises for the summer recess this year (typically late June or early July) assuming that by then my successor has been nominated and confirmed."
President Biden's major priorities were stymied by the 50-50 Senate repeatedly during his first year in office – but barring something unforeseen, the president may be poised for a big Senate win in his effort to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.
"During the first year, I don't think that Biden lost any Democrats on any vote for judicial nominees," University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias told Fox News. "And so it seems to me that they are likely to hold together depending on who the nominee is."
With the threshold to confirm a Supreme Court justice at 51 votes, that's all Biden needs to get his yet-to-be-named nominee across the finish line.
The two moderates who've most commonly frustrated Biden are Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. But their records indicate they're more likely to support Biden's high court pick than not.
Even if Biden appears at risk of losing Sinema or Manchin, there are three Republicans who voted for more than 80% of Biden's judicial nominees so far, according to FiveThirtyEight. They are Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.
All three have long supported the idea that senators should deeply research judicial nominees but generally give deference to the president's picks.
Another reason why Biden may have a relatively easy time getting his justice across the finish line, according to Tobias, is that Republicans might not attack the president's nominee as aggressively as Democrats did to Kavanaugh.
"It may be the Republicans just are willing to give him this one because the person isn't that liberal… or there just isn't that much mileage to be gained from beating on somebody who's going to be confirmed anyway," Tobias said. "And they may want to stick with the issues… they think are winners. So why go out of your way and you may alienate a lot of people for no good reason?"
With the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, President Joe Biden was immediately challenged by Democrats to make good on his pledge during the 2020 presidential campaign to only consider black females for his first vacancy on the Court.
When he made that pledge, some of us raised concerns that he was adopting a threshold racial and gender qualification for the Court. That claims were immediately challenged by liberal commentators and their authority was somewhat surprising: Ronald Reagan.
They insisted that Ronald Reagan made the same pledge to only consider a woman for his first vacancy. The claim is false and indeed the Reagan example shows why Biden's pledge was both unprecedented and unnecessary.
Justice Stephen Breyer addresses his decision to retire from the U.S. Supreme Court.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said Thursday that she will thoroughly look into any person President Biden nominates to replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who plans to retire this summer.
"As with all nominees and as I did during the 2020 Supreme Court nomination, I look forward to fulfilling my constitutional duty to provide advice and consent by thoughtfully examining the next nominee based on three criteria: whether the nominee is professionally qualified, believes in the role of an independent judiciary, and can be trusted to faithfully interpret and uphold the rule of law," Sinema said.
Sinema is a moderate who is not always a reliable vote for Biden and Democrats on legislation. But she's overwhelmingly backed the president's nominees for executive and judicial posts.
Other potential swing vote senators to watch are Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Thursday urged President Biden to "govern from the middle" when choosing his nominee to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.
"[T]he American people elected a Senate that is evenly split at 50-50. To the degree that President Biden received a mandate, it was to govern from the middle, steward our institutions, and unite America," McConnell said.
"The President must not outsource this important decision to the radical left. The American people deserve a nominee with demonstrated reverence for the written text of our laws and our Constitution," he added.
It's notable that Republicans are not saying they intend to try to completely block a Biden Supreme Court nominee. But the statement from McConnell -- and a similar one from Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa -- appear to be setting clear boundaries for what Republicans may accept in a nominee from Biden.
Those statements may be setting up a pretext for widespread opposition to a Biden nominee by Republicans.
Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Thursday that the nominee President Biden selects to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer must be in the "legal mainstream."
"I congratulate Justice Breyer on his long, distinguished service to our country. He is widely respected for good reason, and I’ve personally held him in high esteem throughout his service on the court," Grassley said. "I supported his confirmation to the Supreme Court in 1994 alongside a vast majority of my colleagues."
Grassley added: "Justice Breyer’s successor should be an individual within the legal mainstream who can receive similar broad, bipartisan support. Such a candidate will preserve faith in the court, and reflect Americans’ will when they elected an evenly divided Senate."
Grassley has a history of supporting some significant Democrat judicial nominees. But his emphasis on the evenly divided Senate and bipartisan support may be laying the groundwork for widespread GOP opposition to a Biden nominee who allegedly may be out of the "legal mainstream."
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Thursday said he's optimistic about the future of the American experiment in an address announcing his retirement from the high court. And he called on young people in the "next generation" to "pick justice up."
"Something I enjoy is talking to high school students, grammar school students, college students, even law students, and they'll come around and ask me, 'What is it you find particularly meaningful about your job? What sort of gives you a thrill?" Breyer said.
"What I say to them is... it's a kind of miracle when you sit there and see all those people in front of you. People that are so different in what they think. And yet they've decided to help solve their major differences under law," Breyer continued. "And when the students get too cynical, I say go look at what happens in countries that don't do that."
"I'll tell you what Lincoln thought, what Washington thought, and what people today still think, is it's an experiment," Breyer added, speaking about the United States. "I say [to students], I want you to pick justice up. It's an experiment that's still going on. And you know who will see whether that experiment works? It's you, my friend. It's you Mr. high school student, it's you Mr. college student, it's you Mr. law school student."
Breyer added: "It's that next generation and the one after that. My grandchildren and their grandchildren. They'll determine whether the experiment still works. And of course, I'm an optimist, and I'm pretty sure it will."
President Biden said Thursday that he will announce his nominee to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer before the end of next month, and that that candidate will be a Black woman.
"I've made no decision except one: The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity. And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court," Biden said. "It's long overdue, in my view."
Biden also said Vice President Harris will advise him in the selection process.
President Biden Thursday thanked retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer for a "remarkable career in public service," calling it a "bittersweet" moment to announce the retirement of the justice he helped put on the Supreme Court.
"I first met Stephen Breyer when I was a senator on the Judiciary Committee," Biden said.
The president noted that he voted to confirm Breyer as an appeals court judge in 1980, then was the Judiciary Committee chairman in 1994 when Breyer was confirmed to the Supreme Court.
Justice Stephen Breyer said in a letter to President Biden Thursday, obtained by Fox News' Shannon Bream, that he intends to retire from the Supreme Court at the end of its current term this summer.
"I am writing to tell you that I have decided to retire from regular active judicial service as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States," Breyer said. "I intend this decision to take effect when the Court rises for the summer recess this year (typically late June or early July) assuming that my successor has been nominated and confirmed."
That statement from Breyer means that Democrats will likely need to confirm his replacement in the next five or six months -- and that justice would be confirmed well before the midterm elections in the fall.
"I enormously appreciate the privilege of serving as part of the federal judicial system -- nearly 14 years as a Court of Appeals Judge and nearly 28 years as a Member of the Supreme Court," Breyer also said. "I have been aware of the great honor of participating as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the rule of law."
From Fox News' Ronn Blitzer:
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement comes at a time when a President Biden- and Democrat-controlled Senate will be able to replace him with another liberal jurist, but while this may seem like simply maintaining the court’s status quo, it could end up having a more far-reaching impact on the court for years to come.
While Breyer was by no means a swing vote on the court, his pragmatic approach to the law at times resulted in him siding with conservative colleagues in cases where other liberal justices might disagree.
For instance, Breyer sided with conservatives in a 2005 case involving the display of the Ten Commandments in a public park. While he had opposed such displays in other cases, Breyer distinguished this case from the others by noting that in this case the installation had been present for decades without controversy until the case had been brought. He also noted that in this situation the display had "not simply a religious message, but a secular message as well."
Breyer said that in other cases where the court rejected displays of the Ten Commandments, circumstances were different. In one such case, the evidence showed a religious motivation, and in another it was at a public school, which Breyer said could have a more influential impact.
From Fox News' Paul Steinhauser:
It didn’t take long after news broke of Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer’s pending retirement for emails to start flying on the midterm campaign trail.
One of the first out of the gate was former Nevada attorney general Adam Laxalt, the leading GOP Senate contender in a key race in a crucial battleground state that could determine the which party will control the chamber’s majority next year.
Laxalt claimed that Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada would be a "rubber stamp" for whomever President Biden nominates to succeed Breyer on the Supreme Court and charged that her "unserious and predictably partisan approach….makes her entirely unqualified to represent Nevada in the U.S. Senate."
With Republicans needing a net gain of just one seat in a 50/50 Senate in November’s midterms to regain the majority they lost when they were narrowly swept a year ago in Georgia’s twin Senate runoffs, GOP leaders see a Supreme Court vacancy as a way to target Cortez Masto and the handful of other Senate Democrats up for reelection this year that they view as vulnerable.
"The Democrats know they will lose the Senate majority in 2022. I predict that [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer and whoever is running the White House will force all Democrats to obey and walk the plank in support of a radical liberal with extremist views," Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, argued.
President Biden is now scheduled to speak in a joint event with Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the White House, according to Fox News' Erin McEwan.
The pair will address Breyer's retirement from the bench.
Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to meet with President Biden Thursday, a source with knowledge of the plan tells Fox News' Bill Mears. The pair are planning an event after that meeting, although it is unclear what kind of even that will be.
After that event, the Supreme Court is expected to release a statement formally announcing Breyer's retirement.
As of Wednesday morning, the political landscape was not good for President Biden.
His approval numbers were the lowest of his presidency, according to the FiveThirtyEight average. The president's election bills and his reconciliation spending package are dead in the water.
Migrants are still surging across the southern border more than a year into his presidency. And inflation is the highest it's been in decades, with 85% of the American public either very concerned or extremely concerned about the economic issue. That's not to mention Ukraine, Afghanistan, schools and many other issues plaguing Democrats ahead of the midterms.
But Justice Stephen Breyer handed Biden a badly needed political lifeline early Wednesday afternoon when news broke that he's planning to retire from the Supreme Court at the end of its current term.
This means Biden has a chance to follow through on a campaign promise to appoint a Black woman to the court. And it gives the president what looks like an easy win with multiple potential nominees who were easily confirmed to appeals courts last year.
But political boost from the Breyer vacancy may be fleeting.
"Most voters can walk and chew gum and even play basketball at the same time, so it's not going to change the subject," the University of Virginia Center for Politics' Larry Sabato told Fox News. "I suppose it gives Biden a respite from almost completely negative headlines. But how long will that last?"
From Fox News' Bill Mears:
Curiosity, candor and collegiality mark the professional life of Justice Stephen Breyer, a man equally at home in the halls of justice and the worlds of culture, literature, and quiz shows.
Sources tell Fox News the longtime progressive member of the Supreme Court will retire at the end of the current term later this year.
For a man who spent his life trying to figure out complicated questions of law and life, Breyer seemed to grasp how one's choices can — however small — ripple across society.
"Your life will shape itself around your decisions," he once told a group of students. "There will be moments when you're very happy, and moments you will be miserable. But as you go on, your life begins to tell a story."
Breyer's story is remarkable, rising from a middle-class upbringing in California to the nation's highest court. A consistent liberal voice, he also gained a reputation as a compromiser, reaching across the aisle whenever possible.
There is already a major effort underway to convince people that Stephen Breyer decided to step down from the Supreme Court completely on his own.
The reality is he was under enormous political pressure–from the Democrats and media liberals–to surrender his seat. The 83-year-old justice was fully aware of that pressure, even if the Biden White House was smart enough not to push him directly.
And while no one can force a justice with lifetime tenure to call it quits, the Bill Clinton appointee knew he’d be blamed by history if the Democrats were unable to replace him with a suitable liberal, tilting the court to a 7-2 conservative majority.
When Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer steps down from the nation's highest court – as Fox News has been told he intends to do at the end of the court's current term – his departure will end the influence of former President Bill Clinton on the court.
Clinton, who served two terms as president, 1993-2001, named two justices to the court during his time in office: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who served on the court from August 1993 until her death at age 87 in September 2020, and Breyer, 83, whom Clinton nominated in May 1994 and who joined the court in August of that year.
Breyer's nomination followed the retirement of former Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun, an appointee of former President Richard Nixon who had served on the court since 1970.
