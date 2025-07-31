‘The View’ faces mockery for booking 102 left-leaning guests and zero conservatives in 2025

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC’s "The View" came under fire as a partisan echo chamber after a study revealed the show had featured 102 left-leaning guests and zero conservatives so far in 2025.

"It's an insane asylum now," Fox News contributor Guy Benson told "Fox & Friends."

The Fox News Radio host dug into the notoriously anti-Trump show that was the subject of a study from Media Research Center's NewsBusters. The group analyzed every episode from January 6, when the program returned from a winter hiatus, through July 25, and found that it failed to book a single conservative guest to discuss politics.

"I am actually surprised by this because 102 seems a little low," Benson quipped.

"What's interesting [is]… the left talked for years about bringing back the fairness doctrine. This was an obsession of theirs to try to clamp down on the success of [conservative] talk radio. If they had succeeded and had gotten the fairness doctrine, 'The View' would be out of business for that reason alone. That would be basically illegal."

The guest list included not only Democratic lawmakers but also liberal Hollywood stars.

NewsBusters associate editor Nicholas Fondacaro previously told Fox News Digital that the closest to a conservative guest on "The View" this year was former California Republican Governor and self-proclaimed Harris 2024 voter Arnold Schwarzenegger, who appeared on the show last month.

The co-hosts of "Fox & Friends" also weighed in, Thursday, unsurprised by the finding.

"So ‘The View' only has one view?" posited Ainsley Earhardt.

Brian Kilmeade chimed in by calling it the "least surprising stat ever."

"They used to be somewhat balanced," he said. "Barbara Walters started this to get some political points of view – no script – and just get a conversation going and let us know what women talk about when they're together. Then what happened? It ends up being an angry Democratic show."

Lawrence Jones accused the show's co-hosts of being hostile toward right-leaning guests they have invited in the past.

"When there is a conservative there, or even one of the co-panels, because there's always the one [right-leaning panelist] that they have… They're so nasty to the people of opposing views there," he said.

"They say that they have a couple of independents there, but they find a way to always agree with the Democrats. It's not that Republicans don't want to come on the show, but when you go there, you've seen plenty of times where Whoopi Goldberg will walk off the set when someone of a opposing view joins the show."

"The View" did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's prior request for comment on the study.

An ABC News insider, who said network bookers have met with Senate press secretaries from both sides of the aisle, pushed back on an earlier version of the study from April, which found that the ABC News program booked 63 liberal guests and zero conservatives.

"This study seems to ascribe political leanings to guests even when politics were not discussed. Celebrity guests are not booked because of their political leanings; they are booked on the show to promote their projects," the insider told Fox News Digital in April.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.