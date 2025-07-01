Late-night lineups for first half of 2025 feature overwhelmingly left-leaning guests, study shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly all the guests for late-night comedy shows in the first six months of 2025 have been left-leaning, according to a new study from NewsBusters at the Media Research Center.

The study , published Tuesday, found that 99 percent of political guests on late-night comedy shows from January 6 through June 30 were left-leaning.

The study examined five daily late night comedy shows: ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," NBC’s "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," CBS’s "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show."

The NewsBusters study put guests into two groups, one being partisan officials and the other being journalists and celebrities .

In terms of partisan officials, the count was 30 Democrats to zero Republicans .

According to the study, Colbert had the most with 14, "The Daily Show" held second place with 10, Kimmel came in third with four, and Meyers had two, placing fourth, while Fallon interviewed zero politicians during the time the study was conducted.

Per NewsBusters, several Democratic lawmakers appeared twice, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, and Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

In terms of journalists and celebrities, the count was 76 liberals to one conservative, which was American Compass’s Oren Cass.

Cass came on "The Daily Show" with Jon Stewart for a March 31 appearance to talk about Trump's tariffs.

Coming in with the highest number of liberal guests was Colbert with 29. "The Daily Show" took second place with 22. Coming in third with 14 guests was Meyers. Kimmel had six (one happened during actor Diego Luna’s week of guest hosting), and Fallon had five.

NewsBusters says that they have "been tracking late-night comedy guest counts since September 2022, and the cumulative total now stands at 511 liberals and Democrats versus 14 conservatives and Republicans, or 97 percent."