'The View' co-hosts clash with Republican governor over Harris replacing Biden: 'Stop calling them elites'

"The View" co-hosts clashed with Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H., over how the Democrats sought to replace President Biden with Vice President Harris on the ticket during an interview on Thursday.

"They voted for Biden to be president, and it wasn't like it was sent to the convention, and then the delegates had a choice or anything like that, a couple elites," he began, before "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin argued that Harris was on the ballot as well, and said that she had secured 2,000 delegates.

Sununu took aim at the Democratic pressure campaign to urge Biden to bow out and Harris' quick consolidation of support among members of the party.

"Three phone calls were made from Schumer and Pelosi, ‘Biden said I’m in this thing, I’m not leaving.’ A couple phone calls are made, and all of a sudden he’s pushed out and in 48 hours all the delegates aren’t given a choice of other candidates, but told you’re going to get behind this one," Sununu continued.

‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOST SPITS AFTER SAYING TRUMP'S NAME TO AUDIENCE'S DELIGHT

Whoopi Goldberg jumped in and claimed that was false, adding, "the other choices decided she was the best choice."

Hostin and co-host Joy Behar insisted "the delegates" decided Harris was the best choice.

"Newsom said I’m not going to challenge this. People decided who would have gone in to challenge said no, we’re not going to challenge her," Goldberg argued.

Sununu went on to flip the scenario on the Republican side, and wondered what might happen if he and several other Republican leaders told Donald Trump, "We’re just going to install Nikki Haley now."

"That would be awful," Sununu said. "Because the voters have to decide."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Behar questioned why that would be awful and was excited at the prospect of two women running for president.

Sununu added again, "voters need to decide, not elites."

Goldberg angrily told Sununu to "stop calling them elites," before he used the term "insiders."

"They did vote," co-host Sunny Hostin added. "They did vote. They voted for Harris as vice president."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sununu called out Goldberg earlier in the show for using the term "you know who" to describe Trump.

"I never say his name," Goldberg said.

Behar quipped, "She said it once and she was struck by lightning."