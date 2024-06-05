'The View' co-host warns Biden can't live 'in fear' of left wing or he'll lose

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin warned President Biden on Wednesday that he can't "live in fear" of the left-wing of his party on immigration, or it might cost him the election.

"It is a crisis. It ranks as the top issue for voters," Griffin noted. Moments later, she said of the president, "He’s got five months to prove that he can help solve this process and I would say this, Joe Biden can’t live in fear of his left-wing or he’s gonna lose."

Biden has temporarily suspended the entry of non-citizens across the southern border once the number of average border encounters exceeds 2,500 a day over seven days, according to officials.

The co-hosts discussed the backlash he has received from both sides of the aisle, including Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who said Biden was "using the same tools" as Donald Trump to address the border.

BIDEN EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE BORDER ACTIONS AS POLITICAL HEAT INTENSIFIES AHEAD OF NOVEMBER ELECTION

Griffin argued both Democrats and Republicans had gotten things wrong in the immigration debate, citing the left's argument that anyone supportive of border security was "bigoted and racist." Griffin claimed the Republicans were wrong to block the border package supported by Biden before Congress earlier this year.

Co-host Sunny Hostin conceded that Biden took executive action because "it’s a political threat."

"It’s five months before an election but at least he’s doing something," Hostin said.

Co-host Sara Haines lamented that Biden had to take action himself because Congress failed to pass the border bill.

"The problem with this executive order in making Biden do that, it doesn’t include a lot of the more comprehensive parts that that bill does, which is, they have antiquated systems down there. They don’t have enough help, they don't have enough judges, social workers, all the things," Haines said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"This is a band-aid that he's been forced to do, and so some people are calling it political," she said. "Something needs to be done because if we've watched this happen for decades and decades … It did get really, after Donald Trump and Title 42 expired, the numbers have gotten too great."

Biden's executive border action allows the suspension to stay in effect until 14 days after there has been a seven-day average of less than 1,500 encounters along the border. Officials said it would make it easier for immigration officers to quickly remove individuals who do not have a legal basis to remain in the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The order includes a number of exceptions for those coming across the border. It will not apply to visa holders, unaccompanied children, victims of a "severe form" of trafficking, as well as those who face an acute medical emergency or an imminent threat to life or safety. It also does not apply to those seeking entry to the U.S. via ports of entry using the CBP One app — of which around 1,500 migrants are allowed each day.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.