'The View' host echoes Democratic calls for anti-Trump forces to take to the streets

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro echoed calls to protest President Donald Trump's policies on Thursday, demanding Americans tell the president that enough is enough by taking to the streets.

"What is going on is outrageous. What I want to know is when are we in America going to hit the streets?" she asked, as the audience applauded. "When are we in America going to say stand up and say enough is enough?"

"I want people to learn this word if they haven’t heard it before. Kakistocracy. It is a government run by the worst, least qualified or most unscrupulous citizens and I feel it is exactly what we are living through right now to your point. It’s only been two and a half weeks. God help us, we have to go through four years of this," she told viewers earlier in the discussion.

"Which is why – why – why we need to set up some guardrails by making sure there is a Democratic House or Senate and Senate in two years, because it is the only way that there will be any guardrails against what Donald Trump and Elon Musk is doing," Navarro said.

‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOST BLAMES CHATGPT AFTER MAKING PANTS ON FIRE CLAIM ABOUT BIDEN PARDON

Earlier in the week, Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats need to take to the "streets" to fight back against Trump's policies.

"Right now, we're going to keep focus on the need to look out for everyday New Yorkers and everyday Americans who are under assault by an extreme MAGA Republican agenda that is trying to cut taxes for billionaires, donors, and wealthy corporations and then stick New Yorkers and working class Americans across the country with the bill," Jeffries said.

"That's not acceptable. We are going to fight it legislatively. We are going to fight it in the courts. We're going to fight it in the streets," he added.

On Thursday, Navarro recalled previous warnings she made in December, which prompted some pushback from her fellow co-hosts about Trump's plans.

"You remember me saying in December people who work for the federal government had to prepare. That’s USAID, that’s 10,000 people. Yesterday, 5,000 FBI agents were put into some sort of investigation at DOJ for doing their job," she said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., during a speech at an anti-Elon Musk rally on Wednesday, said, "And I want to say to our Republican colleagues: pay attention. We’re here today in the hopes that you will see the light, but if you do not see the light, we will bring the fire. Resist."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., called on Democrats to "blow this place up," according to Politico, suggesting Democrats do whatever they can to delay cabinet confirmations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats held an all-night protest Wednesday night to counter Musk and Trump's efforts within the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Democratic members of the Senate also delayed a confirmation vote for Russell Vought to serve as Office of Management and Budget Director.