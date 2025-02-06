FCC chair says it’s ‘really concerning’ that a Soros-backed radio station exposed undercover ICE agents

Federal Communication Commission chairman Brendan Carr said it’s "really concerning" that a radio station backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros broadcasted live locations of undercover Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Carr’s FCC is looking into San Francisco-based KCBS 740 AM, which has come under fire for revealing live locations of undercover ICE vehicles and agents that were conducting deportation operations in the area.

"I try to look on the bright side of things, and here I think that’s the fact, that we were having an unprecedented number of deportations taking place in this country, and for that, thank goodness for President Trump," Carr told Brian Kilmeade on Thursday on "FOX & Friends."

FCC LAUNCHES PROBE INTO SOROS-BACKED RADIO STATION THAT REVEALED LIVE LOCATIONS OF UNDERCOVER ICE AGENTS

"Promises made, promises kept. He came in and said he’s the person that can not only secure the border, but also deport people here illegally, and he’s carrying that out with unprecedented speed," Carr continued. "This is really concerning, so what happened was you had ICE agents undercover doing operations in East San Jose, part of the town known for violent gang activity, and you had this radio station broadcasting the live location, identifying the unmarked vehicles that they were in."

Carr noted that this occurred as high-profile Democrats such as Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., has urged critics of Trump’s agenda to take their fights "to the streets."

"We have sent a letter of inquiry, a formal investigation into that matter, and they have days left to respond to that inquiry and explain how this could possibly be consistent with their public interest obligations," Carr said.

The Enforcement Bureau proceeding is inquiring whether the radio station--which is licensed to operate by the FCC--is violating the terms of their FCC license, which requires that they operate in the "public interest." The formal Enforcement Bureau Letter notes that the ICE agents were operating at the time in an area known for violent gang activity.

A group backed by Soros, a far-left kingmaker, purchased a stake in more than 200 Audacy radio stations across America last year. Among them was KCBS 740 AM.

Audacy declined comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

On the January 26 edition of "KCBS Radio Weekend News," it revealed specific information about undercover ICE agents who were "carrying out an operation on the east side of town."

"The Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network, which is a community defense projecting system for immigrant communities against deportation threats, first report the activity on its platforms," the host told listeners.

The "KCBS Radio Weekend News" host then revealed the specific make, color and model of several unmarked vehicles used in the operation. The station also revealed the exact locations of several ICE agents working in the area.

Trump selected Carr to serve as FCC chairman. He was previously the senior Republican member of the FCC, first nominated to the commission by Trump in 2017.