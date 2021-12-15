Video shows Biden judicial nominee Dale Ho attacking Senate, Electoral College: They are 'anti-Democratic'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A video from 2018 shows Dale Ho, President Biden’s judicial nominee for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, claiming that the Electoral College is "anti-democratic."

"We had obviously lots of practices that are anti-democratic, that entrench in some ways minority rule in this country, and I'm talking about things like, you know, the Senate, the Electoral College, and the maldistribution of political power that results from those institutions," Ho said during the 2018 National Civic Leadership Training Summit.

Ho, who serves as director of the American Civil Liberties Union's voting rights project, also said during the event that the country should be working to make "voting easier," lamenting "long-standing barriers" such as "felon disenfranchisement" that strip "the right to vote from people because of a criminal conviction."

The nominee has already drawn the ire of Republicans, who during his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing earlier this month took issue with social media posts Ho had authored during the Trump administration.

"I very much regret the tone that I’ve taken on social media from time to time, particularly if it’s given anyone the impression that I wouldn’t be impartial," Ho said during the hearing.

At issue were tweets critical of Senate Judiciary Committee members Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.; Mike Lee, R-Utah; and Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

Lee pointed to a specific tweet in which Ho accused Republicans of attempting to rely on gaining a Supreme Court majority to hold onto power, lamenting that the "Electoral College, Senate malapportionment and extreme gerrymandering" were not enough for the GOP.

The Utah Republican argued that the tweet showed an "open contempt for the Constitution" and that he should not be confirmed.

Ho also generated controversy with remarks from 2015 during which he appeared to compare voter identification requirements to "chemotherapy."

"Obviously, all of us are against voter fraud, right?" Ho said at the time. "The question that I think we have to ask ourselves is whether or not the mechanism that we’re using to try to prevent this problem is appropriate to the task. I’m against cancer, but I don’t think everyone in this room should get chemotherapy."

The White House did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.