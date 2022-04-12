‘The Five’ wins total-viewer crown as Fox News finish No. 1 among cable news for 60th straight week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Channel dominated cable news again last week, finishing as the most-watched network among both total and primetime viewers for the 60th straight week.

Fox News averaged 1.5 million viewers from April 4-10 while no other basic cable offering hit the one-million viewer benchmark. MSNBC finished with 660,000, followed by ESPN’s 654,000 average viewers. Fox News also dominated the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. ET, averaging 2.4 million viewers compared to 1.5 million for second-place TBS.

MSNBC, which will only have its biggest star Rachel Maddow once a week when her recently reduced workload kicks in next month, averaged just over one million primetime viewers for its lowest-rated, non-holiday week since December 2016.

"The Five" averaged 3.5 million viewers to finish as the most-watched cable news program of the week, followed by 3.4 million for "Tucker Carlson Tonight," 2.9 million for "Jesse Watters Primetime" and 2.8 million for "Hannity" as Fox News programs accounted for 97 of the top 100 cable news telecasts.

"Gutfeld!" averaged 1.9 million viewers to top ABC’s 1.5 million viewers who tuned into "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and the 1.3 million who watched "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"FOX & Friends" averaged 1.4 million viewers to top all cable news morning shows for the 55th straight week and "Tucker" finished atop the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 552,000 viewers from the critical group.

"Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" averaged 1.4 million viewers to top Saturday’s cable news options, while Maria Bartiromo’s "Sunday Morning Futures" finished No. 1 on Sunday with 1.9 million viewers.

All ratings data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.