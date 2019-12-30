'The Five' hits NYC Mayor De Blasio for 'failed policies' amid city's homeless crisis

"The Five" addressed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio after he blamed President Trump for the homeless crisis in America's cities this weekend.

"[Trump's] not being heartless. He's teasing mayors like Bill de Blasio, who have failed policies. This thing about Section 8 housing," co-host Tim Shillue said Monday. "Most of America, most Americans hear that and they say, 'What is this guy governing of America's biggest city? How do we have these leaders who have these failed policies?'"

TRUMP WARNS NEWSOM: IF CALIFORNIA HOMELESS CRISIS PERSISTS, FEDS 'WILL GET INVOLVED'

"Everyone knows that Section 8 talk is old school. It's bad. It's failed ... It doesn't work," Shillue added.

During a Sunday interview on “America’s News Headquarters,” de Blasio told host Ed Henry Sunday that he wants the federal government to issue more housing vouchers to let people staying in shelters move into rental homes as part of his bid to eliminate long-term homelessness in the city over the next five years.

“The problem ultimately is Donald Trump has not shown any willingness to give us the tools we need, most especially Section 8 vouchers, which allow people to live in rental housing," de Blasio said. "That’s the single strongest piece we need from Washington that we are not getting right now.”

Trump on Saturday called on New York and California to tackle what he described as their “tremendous homeless problems” -- suggesting they should ask the White House “politely” for help if they can't sort it out by themselves.

Co-host Lawrence Jones agreed with Shillue that the issue wasn't Trump's fault and put the blame on the liberal cities.

"It's a big epidemic going on in those towns. And I'm sorry. These cities were rejected before Donald Trump," Jones said. "And they're probably going to be jacked up after them because the city, they won't take matters into their own hand."

Fox News Adam Shaw and Fox Business's James Leggate contributed to this report.