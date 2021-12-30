‘The Five' questions whether modern tech is getting out of control?

As modern-day technology develops into crime-solving artificial intelligence and virtual assistants with a mind of their own, "The Five" panel questions if it’s all becoming a bit too much.

After a recent incident where an Amazon Alexa instructed a 10-year-old girl to stick a penny in an electrical outlet, co-host Kat Timpf weighed who’s responsible when technology begins to threaten lives.

"The issue with technology and AI, in general, is when things go wrong, who is responsible?" she asked. "I mean, if I were to be running around telling kids to put pennies in sockets, I don’t think it’d be good enough for me to say, ‘oh, my bad. I won’t do that anymore.’ I’d go to prison or, at the very least, there’d be an investigation."

Former White House press secretary and co-host Kayleigh McEnany reacted to China’s new artificial intelligence prosecutor with capabilities of evaluating crimes and suggested China instead evaluate the genocide against the Uyghur population.

Fox News contributor Johnny Joey Jones suggested an AI prosecutor would do some good for the country, pointing to some "corrupt" district attorneys who have been elected.

"Maybe it would be a step in the direction of justice," he said.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha also weighed in and said he believes the world will ultimately embrace this kind of elevated technology, and said he encourages his kids to use their Amazon Alexa as an aid for spelling homework.

"Ask Alexa and she’ll tell you how to spell it," he said.