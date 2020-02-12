Jesse Watters on Joe Biden: He's pivoting to a 'race-based campaign' in South Carolina

Juan Williams and Jesse Watters weighed in on former Vice President Joe Biden's dismal performance in New Hampshire's primary, with Watters calling the candidate a "hot mess" and Williams saying South Carolina is a "must-win."

"He's got to do well there," Williams said on "The Five," before looking at Biden's chances in Nevada. "I just I think he's got to beat Bernie. And it's going to be a tough one."

NEW HAMPSHIRE PRIMARY PUTS BIDEN, WARREN, ON LIFE SUPPORT

Biden is coming off of a lackluster fourth-place finish in last week’s Iowa caucuses and a distant fifth-place finish in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary. The former vice president skipped his New Hampshire watch party on primary night, choosing to address his supporters via video chat from an event in South Carolina.

“We just heard from the first two of 50 states. Not all the nation. Not half the nation. Not a quarter of the nation. Not 10 percent,” Biden said at his South Carolina event.

"He can't get a crowd," Watters said of Biden. "He has no ground game, no fundraising. He looks terrible at the debates. And he got pummeled over impeachment and never even really fought back that hard. So he goes down to South Carolina and pivots to now a race-based campaign. It's all about black and brown people."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Watters' World" host said that minority voters may be reluctant to support Biden because he is not strong enough to beat Trump.

"Well, when you poll black and brown people, they say the most important quality is the person that can beat Donald Trump. And he can't even win whites," Watters said. "So black people have to be thinking, you know, 'He can't win whites in New Hampshire and Iowa. Why are we voting for him?'"

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.