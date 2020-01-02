'The Five' hits NYC Mayor De Blasio over 'totally idiotic' criticism of $30 Domino's pizzas: 'He doesn't understand capitalism'

"The Five" panelists responded to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's criticism of Domino's Thursday after he accused the pizza chain of gouging revelers in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

"Dude, you've been raising our taxes constantly," guest host Lawrence Jones said, addressing the mayor. "So I don't understand how he could have such hypocrisy. I'll take a $30 pizza over fifty percent of taxes," he added.

On Twitter Wednesday, De Blasio urged tourists to buy pizza from local establishments and attacked Domino's for reportedly selling the high-priced pies. By comparison, a regular large cheese pizza from Domino's costs $14.49.

“Jacking up your prices on people trying to celebrate the holidays?" Classy @dominos," De Blasio tweeted. "To the thousands who came to Times Square last night to ring in 2020, I’m sorry this corporate chain exploited you — stick it to them by patronizing one of our fantastic LOCAL pizzerias.”

"It's totally idiotic," host Dana Perino said of de Blasio's criticism.

"The people that thought it was worth thirty dollars are the people who bought it," she said. "He runs a city that is the beating heart of financial institutions in the world and he doesn't understand capitalism? I'm usually not that mean...but that was really dumb," she added.

In a statement to FOX Business, Domino's pulled no punches in responding to de Blasio's criticism.

"Every store in [New York City] is owned by a local resident," a Domino's spokesperson told FOX Business on Thursday. "Every employee is a local New York resident. Those stores provide jobs to thousands of his fellow citizens. With his comments, the mayor is suggesting that New Yorkers who own or work at a franchise are 'lesser than' those who don't."

"I think this is indefensible especially because everyone knows except for the mayor that these represent franchises," co-host Emily Compagno agreed.

"They are all locally owned, all local employees ...and maybe he hasn't gone to Times Square during the ball drop but it is so packed and that's economics...supply and demand."

Fox News' Talia Kaplan contributed to this report.