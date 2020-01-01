Domino's gets ripped by de Blasio over $30 New Year's Eve pizzas

Mayor Bill de Blasio attacked the Domino’s pizza company on Wednesday over a Post report about a Midtown outlet that sold $30 pies to New Year’s Eve revelers in Times Square.

“Jacking up your prices on people trying to celebrate the holidays? Classy, @dominos,” de Blasio tweeted from his official city account.

“To the thousands who came to Times Square last night to ring in 2020, I’m sorry this corporate chain exploited you — stick it to them by patronizing one of our fantastic LOCAL pizzerias.”

SUPREME COURT ALLOWS BLIND MAN'S WEBSITE LAWSUIT AGAINST DOMINO'S PIZZA TO PROCEED

On Tuesday afternoon, The Post spotted Domino’s delivery worker Ratan Banik hawking pies in Times Square for more than twice the $14.49 price of a regular large cheese pizza.

Despite the added cost, Banik did brisk business with hungry tourists who were waiting in holding pens for the annual New Year’s celebration, with one saying, “It’s absolutely worth it.”

“It was hot. It seems like it just came out of the oven,” said Amit Zanwar, 31, of New Jersey.

“If he comes back, I will buy some more.”

DOMINO'S ORDERING APP USED TO REPORT FAKE HOSTAGE SITUATION AT SAN DIEGO HOME

The pies came from a Domino’s franchise at 40th Street and Seventh Avenue, where a woman said the business had sold more than 50 by 6 p.m. and would continue offering them until the midnight ball drop that rang in 2020.

The franchise has been selling New Year’s Eve pizzas in Times Square for more than 15 years, she added.

An email seeking comment from Domino’s wasn’t immediately returned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This report was originally published by The New York Post.