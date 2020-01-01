'The Five' make their 2020 predictions: The Super Bowl, the British royal family and a 'new species'

"The Five" panelists revealed their predictions for the year 2020 on Wednesday, going on the record with everything from Super Bowl winners to election outcomes and the possibility of a new British royal baby.

"I predict that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will announce that they're having a second baby and are moving to North America ...," co-host Dana Perino said.

"Second one [prediction] will be that 2020 will be the highest voter turnout since 1960 which was the highest in the last 100 years ... and I think the New Orleans Saints will win the Super Bowl," Perino added.

"I think the Baltimore Ravens will win the Super Bowl," Juan Williams argued.

Williams also predicted that President Trump will run the "dirtiest social media campaign you've ever seen" as part of his bid for reelection.

"The only way he [Trump] can win in 2020 requires him to absolutely smear his opponent ... he's got to go after people in a way that I think most people will say is beyond belief," Williams said.

Emily Compagno made perhaps the most offbeat prediction of anyone on the panel, guessing that 2020 will lead to the discovery of a "new species."

"I think it will be in the ocean and I think it will be a small organism," explained Compagno, who also predicted that the Raiders will record a winning season in their new Las Vegas digs and her beloved University of Washington Huskies men's basketball team would make the Final Four -- in 2021.

Guest panelist Tom Shillue returned to politics, predicting "the emergence of a third party" in 2020.

"This is the year of third party on both sides," he said, "so that might mean even fourth party. Splitting both parties...having an offshoot."

Jesse Watters rattled off his sports predictions heading into the new year, disagreeing with his co-panelists over who will ultimately claim the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"LSU's gonna be national champs - I think [quarterback] Joe Burrow is going to go number one in the draft," Watters said.

"[Los Angeles] Lakers, they win the [NBA] championship, Tiger's gonna win another [golf] major, the [Washington] Nationals are gonna repeat [as World Series champions] and the [Green Bay] Packers are going to win the Super Bowl."

"Speaking of winning," Watters added, "Trump is gonna win re-election."