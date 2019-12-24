Greg Gutfeld gives his 'The Five' co-host bizarre Secret Santa gift

The hosts of "The Five" revealed their Secret Santas during Tuesday's Christmas special, exchanging off-the-wall gifts designed specifically for their assigned co-host.

Emily Compagno opened her gifts first, rolling her eyes at the strange nature of her present.

"I think I know who this might be from," she said. "It is a fart launcher."

Co-host Greg Gutfeld admitted to purchasing the bizarre gift, saying: "It launches a stink smell so you'll always think of me when you have it."

Gutfeld's second gift to Compagno may have been stranger than the first. "Here it comes," he announced, as a miniature red convertible rolled onto the set with a stuffed dog behind the wheel. A signed headshot of Gutfeld was visible in the back seat. " So you have a replica of your car, a replica of your dog, and a replica of me," he joked.

Dana Perino's gift to Gutfeld was far more tasteful: A mechanical keyboard.

"This is like a real gift ... this is gonna drive people crazy," Gutfeld said of the loud typewriter noise produced by the keyboard. "I love it...I don't deserve this," he added.

Jesse Watters took the gift exchange up a notch, gifting Perino monogrammed tennis balls, a customized bottle of wine -- and several jars of Queso dip. "The Daily Briefing" host has repeatedly documented her struggles making the popular snack on Twitter, most notably during this year's Super Bowl.

"That is a pretty good gift," Perino said. "You know what I'm going to make this year for the Super Bowl? Reservations."

Watters unwrapped his gift next, revealing a Bonsai tree to viewers."It's not dead," he said, referring to a previous Bonsai tree that died under his care.

"That's because it's plastic," Juan Williams shot back, adding "You had some trouble with Bonsais and we want you to have one that you'll always have."

Watters also received a personalized Christmas sweater that read "Mom Text: Stop Yelling At Juan." The sweater is a nod to a popular segment on "The Five" which features Mrs. Watters' texts to her son, usually disapproving of his political commentary.

Although he was last to open his gifts, Williams received the sweetest gift of all: A large assortment of candy and chocolate.

"For the biggest sweet tooth we know, Merry Christmas," Compagno said. "This should last you at least through January ... you do not have to share."

Compagno also revealed a set of matching tracksuits for her and Williams, which they wore in the next segment of the show.