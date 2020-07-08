Daily Caller News Foundation, Judicial Watch sue University of Delaware for access to Biden's Senate records

The Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) and Judicial Watch announced on Wednesday that it is suing the University of Delaware for access to Joe Biden's Senate records.

According to DCNF, Judicial Watch filed the joint lawsuit in the Superior Court of Delaware related to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests both groups made back in April in hopes of obtaining documents from Biden's decades-long career as the Delaware senator as well as any logs of those "who have visited the location where the records are stored."

The lawsuit comes after the Delaware Department of Justice denied DCNF's appeal on July 1 when its FOIA request was previously denied.

“The University of Delaware should do the right thing and turn over Joe Biden’s public records as required by law,” DCNF President Neil Patel said. “Partisan gamesmanship by a public university is unseemly and unlawful. If they don’t want to do the right thing, we will force them in court.”

“The University of Delaware should stop protecting Joe Biden and provide the public access to his public records, as Delaware law requires," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton similarly stated.

Biden's Senate records became the subject of scrutiny after Tara Reade came forward accusing her former boss of a 1993 sexual assault and suggested that her formal complaint that documented harassment in Biden's office could be stored at the university.

Both Biden and the Biden campaign have repeatedly denied Reade's allegations.

Reade appeared to support the lawsuit, tweeting on Wednesday, "I emailed Univ of Delaware and my request for my records was denied. What if many people emailed [and] contacted the Univ of Delaware to unseal the files?"

Fox News previously asked the University of Delaware for access to the Biden records. The university refused, saying that the papers will not be released until two years after Biden retires.

"The collection of former Vice President Biden's senatorial papers is still being processed, with many items yet to be cataloged," an email from a school spokeswoman said back in April. "The entire collection will remain closed to the public until two years after Mr. Biden retires from public life.

Reade told Fox News at the time, "I'm calling for the release of the documents being held by the University of Delaware that contain Biden's staff personnel records because I believe it will have my complaint form, as well as my separation letter and other documents. Maybe if other staffers that have tried to file complaints would come to light -- why are they under seal? And why won't they be released to the public?"

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.