Texas weather forecaster Kelly Plasker dies suddenly

NBC’s Lubbock, Texas, affiliate on Sunday paid tribute to weekend forecaster Kelly Plasker, who died suddenly over the weekend.

“Her sudden death early this morning has broken our hearts,” KCBD NewsChannel 11 anchor Kase Wilbanks told viewers in a somber moment before airing a tribute on Sunday night.

“She was a bright spot in our weekend mornings, and in our lives,“ the narrator said. “Kelly Plasker, KCBD’s weekend morning forecaster, a dedicated member of the KCBD weather staff and a beloved co-worker for all of us.”

“In her three years on air, she showed us her passion for weather, which came through in her forecasts that kept us all safe and prepared for the day ahead. She showed her heart and her love, for which we will all be thankful for. From the KCBD family to Kelly, we share our sympathies. We’re grateful for the time we shared with Kelly and the joy she shared with us,” the tribute continued.

Wilbanks, who did not indicate cause of death, then read the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to viewers.

“Experts say stopping suicide means increasing the conversations about mental and emotional health. They say to reach out for help, so ask for help if you’re struggling or have had thoughts of suicide,” Wilbanks said. “Everyone should educate themselves on warning signs for those we love.”

Prior to her death, Plasker posted a lengthy Facebook message, saying her "brain is broken" after sharing a personal story about a high school band director who she said preyed upon her for years.

"Thanks all I needed to get out there as my final confession for the sins I am responsible for adding to the cross," she wrote. "I love you my friends. My brain is broken and I cannot take it anymore."

Plasker’s 19-year-old son, Thomas, committed suicide in 2018.

KCBD vice president Dan Jackson posted a statement on Facebook.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic and sudden loss of KCBD weekend morning forecaster Kelly Plasker. Kelly was a dedicated member of the KCBD weather staff, well-liked by viewers, and admired by her co-workers. Our deepest sympathies go out to Kelly's family in this time of great loss,” Jackson wrote. “We would like to thank the many viewers who have reached out through our social media channels in kindness and support to honor Kelly's memory. Grief counselors have been made available to all members of the KCBD family struggling with this heartbreaking news."

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free number is 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and will connect the caller to a certified crisis center near where the call is placed and is available 24 hours a day.

Fox News' Amy McGorry contributed to this report.