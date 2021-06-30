Dan Patrick slams Dems' proposed defunding of Border Patrol: 'These people are just crazy'

As apprehensions increase, so do concerns from Republicans on the situation at the border. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, joined "America's Newsroom," Wednesday, and said Democrats "are just crazy" for wanting to cut ICE and Border Patrol funds amid the crisis. Former President Trump is visiting the Texas border Wednesday, followed by an appearance with Gov. Greg Abbott at a Fox News Channel town hall hosted by Sean Hannity, airing at 9:00 p.m. ET

AS BORDER CRISIS CONTINUES, HOUSE BILL WOULD SLASH CBP FUNDS BY NEARLY $1B

DAN PATRICK: "I don't know how to say anything other than this, these people are just crazy. I mean, to think that we have two million that we're going to apprehend this year crossing the border compared to about 400,000 last year. And they want to cut Border Patrol and ICE. They've already pretty much handcuffed themselves behind the back by not letting them do anything.

I mean, basically, right now, ICE cannot do a lot. Border Patrol is taking up all their time. The reason we're backing them up for security is because Border Patrol is just checking people into the country and now they want to cut that. These are the same people that that are defunding police around the country, not Republicans, by the way.

It's the Democrats who are doing this all at a time when crime is up. And a lot of the crime that's up, by the way, is by illegal immigrants who cross the border, not all, but many. We've apprehended over 1,200 people with serious backgrounds, murders, sexual offenses, child molesters. That's just some of the people we've caught."

