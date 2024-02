Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Texas’ Hebron High School placed one of its teachers on leave after he went viral for wearing a pink dress at school.

The Libs of TikTok X account posted a video on Wednesday that appeared to show chemistry teacher Rachmad Tjachyadi donning the pink getup on Valentine’s Day. The account also posted images of him allegedly wearing a tutu in class and wearing a red dress at a prom event.

Shortly after the video went out, parents in the Lewisville Independent School District received an email informing them that Tjachyadi had been put on administrative leave as the situation is being reviewed.

"It is important to me to keep you informed of situations that impact our campus, even if your student is not directly involved. You may have seen a video circulating on social media expressing concerns with the way a staff member was dressed at school yesterday," principal Amy Boughton wrote.

It continued, "We are aware of the video, and the staff member has been placed on administrative leave while the district reviews the situation, which is standard procedure. It would be natural for our families to have questions about this situation, but because this is a personnel matter currently under review, there is no additional information the district can share."

A "queer archive" called The Forward/Slash Project spotlighted a collaboration with Tjachyadi, noting that he has been teaching for about 20 years and has frequently worn dresses at school.

"Rachmad Tjachyadi is a high school science teacher in the Dallas area for almost 20 years. The choir director at his school asked him to dress up as one of the Supremes (along with three other female teachers) for an open mic night, and the rest is history. Rachmad would utilize dress-up days at his schools to show off his feminine side in the education settings. His goal as an educator is not only to educate the students in science but also to be an out LGBTQ+ role model in a professional setting," the Forward/Slash Project wrote.

Videos from Tjachyadi’s alleged YouTube account also showed an event labeled "HawkFest 2022" and described as "GSA of Hebron HS voguing with Dahlia VonHexx Savage," with what appeared to be drag queens dancing.

Another video uploaded in 2021 showed Tjachyadi discussing his sexual identity.

"As a gay man, I want the opportunity to be out. My mom always said that America turned me gay. I was like ‘Mom, America did not turn me gay. America gave me the courage to come out.’ I have always been gay," Tjachyadi said.

"I do really enjoy feminine things," he added.

