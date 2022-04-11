Texas sheriffs urge Biden to 'shut down' southern border after state's stark warning

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Texas sheriffs are urging the Biden administration to "shut down the border" after the lieutenant governor warned 20% of people in U.S. could be illegal immigrants by end of the president's first term. Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe and Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn delivered the plea on "Fox & Friends" Monday as officials brace for as many as 18,000 migrants per day when Title 42 is set to end in May.

BRAD COE: He needs to shut down the border. One of the things that we've talked with, Governor Abbott, is [a]… bigger presence near the ports of entry where Texas DPS, the troopers, can stop these trucks coming in that are delivering supplies and goods and do a full safety inspection on them. That will clog up the ports of entry, and if we do that within two or three days, the Mexican government will come to our table to help discuss this, but the Biden administration needs to enforce the laws that are… already on the books.

