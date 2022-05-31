Texas school shooting: State senator says every agency should be 'taking heat' over police response

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez demanded answers on law enforcement's response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday, arguing every agency that responded should be "taking heat" for the delay in engaging the attacker. Gutierrez said he wants to see every agency's manual to determine who should have held operational control.

STATE SEN. ROLAND GUTIERREZ: Every agency that was at that scene should be taking heat. Active shooter protocols say you go in. We're putting it all on the local cop with six cops beneath him. At the end of the day, the police showed up. After that, the sheriff showed up. After that, the state troopers showed up. They have this incredible border force that we've just added over the course of the last several months. When did they say, "Hey, we need to go in?" So I've asked Colonel McGraw for some more answers. I expect that I'll be getting those this week. I want to know when each officer was there from whatever law enforcement entity and where they were situated. I'm also asking for the manuals of those agencies to determine this notion of officer in operational control. At what point do we not give that to the greater entity that has more manpower, more ammunition, more equipment? State troopers are fully equipped to handle this type of situation. That should have been done.

