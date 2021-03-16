Texas Lt. Gov. rips Biden's immigration policy: 'The president is absolutely destroying this country'

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) ripped President Biden's immigration policies on "The Ingraham Angle," claiming the president should be "ashamed of himself" for putting migrant children in "harm's way."



LT. GOV. DAN PATRICK: Let me tell you what, MSNBC, CNN, the Biden administration and the president himself, they are doing something I think is just as bad as what Cuomo did when he sent people with COVID in nursing homes ... they are sending children into this country, having no idea where they're going to end up. And some of these children are going to end up in sex trafficking. When they take these kids and send them to Uncle Bob in New Jersey, wherever it may be.

They don't have the staff to watch them, to track them. They don't know where they're going. We have children being brought over with the drug cartels in charge, not the families. The President of the United States is sending children from Mexico and Central America into sex trafficking operations in this country. We don't know how many, but we know what's happening. We arrested nine thousand people on the border the first week of February. Twenty-two thousand just in Texas. The numbers are out of control. This is a design disaster. But the President of the United States should be ashamed of himself to put the children in harm's way. And that's what happened. This is not humane.

