Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Texas Lt. Gov. rips Biden's immigration policy: 'The president is absolutely destroying this country'

Patrick: What the administration is doing at the border is just as bad as what Cuomo did in nursing homes

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Biden 'should be ashamed of himself' over immigration 'disaster'Video

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Biden 'should be ashamed of himself' over immigration 'disaster'

Republican joins 'The Ingraham Angle' to discuss Democrat's immigration approach and the dangers it presents to migrant children.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) ripped President Biden's immigration policies on "The Ingraham Angle," claiming the president should be "ashamed of himself" for putting migrant children in "harm's way."

LT. GOV. DAN PATRICK: Let me tell you what, MSNBC, CNN, the Biden administration and the president himself, they are doing something I think is just as bad as what Cuomo did when he sent people with COVID in nursing homes ... they are sending children into this country, having no idea where they're going to end up. And some of these children are going to end up in sex trafficking. When they take these kids and send them to Uncle Bob in New Jersey, wherever it may be.

They don't have the staff to watch them, to track them. They don't know where they're going. We have children being brought over with the drug cartels in charge, not the families. The President of the United States is sending children from Mexico and Central America into sex trafficking operations in this country. We don't know how many, but we know what's happening. We arrested nine thousand people on the border the first week of February. Twenty-two thousand just in Texas. The numbers are out of control. This is a design disaster. But the President of the United States should be ashamed of himself to put the children in harm's way. And that's what happened. This is not humane.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW



 

This article was written by Fox News staff.