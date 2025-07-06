Texas family helps rescue woman clinging to tree after being swept 20 miles downriver

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One Texas family helped save a woman's life who was clinging to a tree for hours as deadly flash flooding struck Kerr County over the weekend.

The woman, who was swept 20 miles downriver, caught the Jeter family's attention when she saw Carl and began to "scream for help" while he was outside on his deck.

"She spotted me, and she started to scream for help," Carl told "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday. "At first, I couldn't… locate her. I thought she was in the river itself going downstream, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ and then I finally was able to look across the river at the end of the tree and I spotted her, so I began to call out to her and tell her that I see her… ‘I got you. We're going to get you some help. It's going to be okay. Just hang on.'"

The family was able to call for help and ultimately, Texas troopers rescued the woman from the tree after an hours-long nightmare.

"There were multiple teams that showed up," Josh said. "There was a Swiftwater Rescue from Bernie, Texas, team that showed, and then there were some Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens that showed with boats as well. We were able to help launch those boats by hand into the water for them to get in and rescue her."

"It was just kind of… you didn't think about it. You just did what you needed to do to help them get into the water to save this young lady that's clinging to life in a tree."

The Jeters invited the woman into their home after the harrowing rescue. Carl said she was in "shock."

"She was cut and bruised and banged up from the trek and cold," he said. "So we wrapped her in blankets and towels and got her into the house, the dry spot because it was raining outside at the time, pretty good."

"She was just extremely upset, concerned, worried, and what have you."

More than 50 people have been confirmed dead in Central Texas since the flash flooding began on Friday, and authorities are still frantically searching for more still missing.

There are more than 27 young girls who remain missing in Kerr County who were staying at Camp Mystic, an all-girls private Christian retreat in Hunt, Texas.

Five young girls who were staying at that camp have been confirmed dead. Authorities said about 850 people have been rescued so far.

