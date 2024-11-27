Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security

Texas Democrat says he can find 'common ground' with Trump's incoming border czar

Rep. Henry Cuellar supported President-elect Donald Trump's threat for tariffs against Mexico

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Incoming Trump border czar vows to not be intimidated by threats: Im going to do this job Video

Incoming Trump border czar vows to not be intimidated by threats: Im going to do this job

Tom Homan opens up about facing threats after being chosen by President-elect Donald Trump for his new administration on The Story.

Texas Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar is already preparing to work with incoming border czar Tom Homan to improve border security.

Cuellar, whose district borders Mexico, argued on behalf of working with Homan as his fellow Democrats prepared to openly defy his support for mass deportations. Although Cuellar said he would like to see more details on border policy, he emphasized there are already plenty of things that can be done right now.

"We can deport people quickly under Title A, we can do ‘stay in Mexico,’ we can do so many things on policies that can work right away," Cuellar said Tuesday. "In fact, today, I was communicating with Tom, and we talked about getting together sometime when I get back to D.C. in the next week or so, and I think we can find a lot of common ground."

Migrants board a state-sponsored bus to New York

Rep. Henry Cuellar insisted there can be common ground between the parties on border security. (Christopher Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Cuellar added that he reached out to Homan himself, who was also open to discussions.

NYC DEMOCRAT URGES PARTY TO END 'DANGEROUS' SANCTUARY POLICIES, SAYS OFFICIALS COULD FACE CRIMINAL CHARGES

"That tells me that Tom knows what needs to work, and I can give him my experience. It's interesting Tom and I are talking to each other. We might not agree on everything, but certainly we can agree to deport quickly the criminals, the national security folks, the 1.3 million final deportation people that have a final deportation order and are still here," he said. "Some of the recent crossers are some of the folks we need to look at. So, there’s a lot of things that I think we can do, and certainly Mexico has done a lot, but they can do much, much, much more stopping fentanyl and stopping people from coming in."

Homan Texas

Cuellar said he plans to meet with incoming border czar Tom Homan next week. (Photo by Christian Torres/Anadolu via Getty Images and Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images))

Cuellar encouraged his fellow Democrats to speak with Homan on the border, emphasizing that there are things both parties can agree on when it comes to border security.

"I told some of the Democrats, you can agree on deporting criminals, right? Some of them hesitated. Some of them hesitated. And I told them that would be a mistake if Democrats cannot even agree to deport criminals," Cuellar said.

He also believed President-elect Donald Trump’s threat of tariffs against Mexico will ultimately motivate the country to help with negotiations on the border.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"Well, let me put it this way: Laredo’s the largest port; we handle 40% of all the trade between the U.S. and Mexico. I know this is a way to negotiate, get some leverage. I know that Mexico will come to the table," he responded.

"But nobody wants a 25 percent tariff on them, and the Mexicans are threatening to do the same thing, and we don’t want to get into that," Cuellar said. "But I think this will definitely get Mexico to the table so we can solve the problem about immigration and fentanyl."

Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar

Cuellar has criticized the Biden administration over its poor handling on the border. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Cuellar has been a frequent critic of the Biden administration and the Democratic Party for ignoring and sometimes exacerbating the border crisis and dismissing migrants overwhelming border cities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.