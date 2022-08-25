Texas county overwhelmed by 911 calls related to migrants: System is 'stretched to the limit'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas police official said Thursday the continuing influx of migrants has overwhelmed the local police department, slowing down first responders in handling 911 calls.

Maverick County Deputy Constable Frank Bowles joined "Fox & Friends" to share how the migrant influx is pushing the system "to the limit."

"We're averaging about 3,000 coming across on a daily basis. And our 911 system is constantly being pushed to the limit here locally, answering calls for service, dealing with the migrants from the community, a lot of them coming into the neighborhoods, wandering around, knocking on doors at one or two in the morning," he told Katie Pavlich.

He said "90% of the calls coming in are due to the high number of migrants crossing the border here." Bowles said response times have slowed for other matters, like domestic incidents or vehicle accidents.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday said he will keep sending illegal immigrants to the liberal cities of New York City and Washington D.C., despite a continuing feud with the Democratic mayors of those cities.

"Texas will continue busing migrants to NYC & D.C. to help our overrun border communities," Abbott said Friday.

Both D.C. and NYC mayors have appealed for federal help, with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declaring a "humanitarian crisis" and calling for the deployment of the National Guard -- a request which has so far been denied by the Pentagon .

Bowles said if he could speak to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, he would tell him to let Border Patrol agents "do their job like they were allowed to in the past."

"They're just receiving people coming in, processing them, releasing the majority of them into the United States. That needs to stop. They need to go back to what they were doing before and that is apprehending these people, processing them and either expediting and removing them from the U.S. or formally deporting them."

Bowles also shared that New York City is not seeing an influx of migration nearly at the same capacity as Texas.

"New York is complaining because they received 1,500. That's what we received by noon here in Eagle Pass. Sometimes even more people."

He said the numbers in New York are "nothing" like what is seen by Texans.

"Right behind me right here, there's a group of almost 20 people that just crossed about 15 minutes ago right here where I'm standing. They're averaging about 25 to 50 people crossing per hour."

