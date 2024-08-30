Texas border gun shop owner says more women purchasing guns since Biden-Harris 'opened up' the border

A Texas gun shop owner says he's seen a marked increase in gun purchases as the border crisis has impacted the community of Del Rio, Texas.

Gary Humphreys, the owner of Humphreys' Gun Shop, located in Del Rio since 1973, spoke with Fox News Digital about how border issues have affected his business.

"Since this border opened up, we're getting new people that never owned guns coming in and buying them," he said.

Humphreys discussed the clientele that he has seen increase since the border policies implemented by the Biden-Harris administration.

"Getting a lot of women that never owned a gun before coming in and buying them," he said, adding that women are mostly coming into his shop to purchase handguns for self-protection.

Humphreys said, "it's pretty scary out there" and had an incident when someone broke his front door.

He emphasized that, "people that don't live on the border don't realize what is really happening."

Humphreys added that this crisis has been going on for three years since President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, now running for president herself, took office.

Residents who live along the border overwhelmingly expressed support for former President Trump over Harris to return to the White House to secure the southern border.

"100% Trump," Humpherys said enthusiastically, adding that if Trump is elected, he will reinstate the border policies of his administration.

According to a Fox News survey last month, concern about the border increased most notably since February among those under age 30 (+20 points), Black voters (+19), Democrats (+14), Hispanic voters (+12) and women (+12).

More blame the Biden administration’s lack of enforcement at the border (71% a great deal or some) than former President Trump and the Senate GOP for failed immigration legislation (57%).

The survey also asks about policy ideas related to immigration and border security and finds 63% favor deporting illegal immigrants back to their home countries. That’s down from 67% in 2023, but nowhere near the 52% low favoring it in 2015, the first time it was asked.

Trump also has a 19-point lead over Harris on who is trusted most to tackle border security.

At the Democratic National Convention, Harris said she would sign the bipartisan Senate border bill that Trump did not support but which many conservatives have derided as ineffective. The bill would require hundreds of millions of unspent funds to be used on the border wall. However, according to Harris' advisers, the bill does not provide additional funding for the border wall.

