Texas A&M cancels conference trip excluding White and Asian students after governor backlash

Texas A&M University pulled the brakes on an upcoming conference trip after Gov. Greg Abbott, R., discovered that only applicants of a particular race could attend.

On Monday, conservative activist Christopher Rufo posted an image of the university promoting the PhD Project’s Annual Conference in Chicago. The application specified that the conference is "designed for historically underrepresented individuals considering business doctorial studies," and only Black/African American, Latinx/Hispanic American or Native American/Canadian Indigenous students were eligible.

"Texas A&M is sponsoring a trip to a DEI conference that prohibits whites and Asians from attending. The university falsely claims that this use of taxpayer funds does not violate the state's DEI ban. @TAMU is supporting racial segregation and breaking the law," Rufo wrote.

The post eventually caught Abbott’s eye late Monday, leading him to threaten the job security of the university’s president if the matter was not corrected.

TEXAS A&M COURSE ASSIGNS BOOK THAT RIPS TRUMP: ‘WELCOME TO THE REALITY-BASED COMMUNITY'

"Hell, no. It’s against Texas law and violates the US Constitution. It will be fixed immediately or the president will soon be gone," Abbott warned.

The university eventually put out a statement on its X account, reiterating that it does not discriminate based on race in compliance with SB-17, a state law that bans diversity, equity and inclusion offices in Texas public colleges.

"Texas A&M does not support any organization, conference, process or activity that excludes people based on race, creed, gender, age or any other discriminating factor. The intent of SB-17 is very clear in that regard. We will continue to honor both the letter and the intent of the law," the post read.

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital, university President Mark A. Welsh III acknowledged the application in question and conceded the conference itself was "not in line" with the state’s law, canceling the trip altogether.

"While the proper process for reviewing and approving attendance at such events was followed, I don’t believe we fully considered the spirit of our state law in making the initial decision to participate," the statement read. "This particular conference’s limitations on the acceptable race of attendees is not in line with the intent of SB-17, and, as a result, we will not be sending anyone to participate in this conference."

NEARLY HALF OF ALL US COLLEGE STUDENTS REJECT MANDATORY DEI COURSES ON CAMPUS: STUDY

Welsh continued, "Texas A&M faculty and staff attend hundreds, if not thousands, of conferences and other events during the course of each academic year. We need to be sure that attendance at those events is aligned with the very clear guidance we’ve been given by our governing bodies."

The statement was sent to staff and faculty at the Mays Business School.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the governor’s office for a comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The PhD Project Annual Conference has been set up by the Pathways to Research and Doctoral Careers (PREDOC) consortium and will be held in March. PREDOC’s website described the application process as "exclusive" and "designed for historically underrepresented individuals considering business doctoral studies."