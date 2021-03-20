Senior Teen Vogue staffer who supported Alexi McCammond’s ousting used ‘N-word’ in decade-old tweets

A senior Teen Vogue staffer who posted a letter expressing concern about Alexi McCammond for past tweets racist against Asian Americans used the N-word in tweets from over 10 years ago herself.

Christine Davitt, senior social media manager at Teen Vogue in 2009 wrote two tweets to a friend identifying him as a "ni--a," and in 2010 used the word "ni--a" in a joke tweet. The friend appears to be White.

Davitt says in multiple tweets that she is of mixed Irish and Filipino descent.

McCammond, 27 and a rising reporter at Axios, had been set to take the top job at Teen Vogue before her past tweets set off a firestorm among Teen Vogue staff. After the Atlanta shooting that left eight dead Tuesday, six of them Asian American, McCammond and Teen Vogue parted ways.

Neither Davitt nor McCammond or Teen Vogue could immediately be reached for comment. Davitt's tweets had not been deleted as of this writing.

Davitt on March 8 posted a letter on Instagram from Teen Vogue staff expressing concern to Conde Nast management about the hiring of McCammond, "in light of her past racist and homophobic tweets." "So proud of my @teenvogue colleagues. The work continues…" Davitt wrote in a caption.

McCammond announced she would not be joining Teen Vogue as editor-in-chief as originally planned, saying her past tweets "have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about."

"‘[Exhales the deepest sigh I've ever sighed]," Davitt wrote on Twitter an hour after McCammond made the announcement.

Davitt’s tweets came about two years before McCammond’s problematic tweets. "Outdone by Asian. #Whatsnew," McCammond tweeted in 2011. "Now googling how to not wake up with swollen, asian eyes," she wrote in another one. In another tweet, she referred to a "stupid Asian T.A."

Teen Vogue published a story in October 2019 with the headline "Stop Using the N-Word If You're Not Black."

The article excoriated Latina actress Gina Rodriguez for singing the word "ni–a" in a social media post. It argued that non-Black people should never use the N-word and that people who do have an "almost competitive dismissal of Blackness."

"There’s been much debate within the Black community about the N-word and just how much good our supposed "reclaiming" of it can actually do. And in moments like this, that feels like a valid point. But one thing that shouldn’t be up for dispute is who gets to use it. And if you ain’t Black, that ain’t you," the article claimed.

Davitt on March 18 liked a tweet that argued "She [McCammond] wasn't fired just because of her tweets—it's so much more than that." The tweet quoted another thread that pointed out that McCammond had never been an editor, was "way too close" to the White House and the Democratic National Committee. "Condé seemed to be trying to reign in the Marxism, anal sex tips & labor coverage" by hiring the former political reporter, the Twitter thread read.

McCammond is dating former White House press aide T.J. Ducklo. Ducklo and the Biden administration parted ways last month after he threatened a Politico reporter who was planning to publish a story about their relationship. McCammond had been a White House reporter for a period of their relationship before switching to cover Congress. The couple was spotted together Saturday.