Teen Vogue columnist rejects Biden's call for 'unity'

A column in Teen Vogue offered a grim depiction of America and rejects President-elect Biden's repeated calls for "unity" after the 2020 election.

In a piece published on Friday titled "Biden’s Call for 'Unity' Doesn’t Square With United States History," journalist Kandist Mallett declared that the election was "too close" since an "abhorrent" president like Donald Trump still received over 73 million votes despite falling short of a projected victory. She noted how throughout the campaign, Biden "positioned himself as a unity candidate" but predicted he would prioritize "reaching across the aisle" to Republicans while "progressive ideas get shafted."

"Since the election, conservatives have also dismissed Biden’s unity message as hopelessly misguided. So why are we still acting like we can get along with these people — or would we even want to?" Mallett asked.

BIDEN KNOCKS CBS REPORTER FOR ASKING QUESTION: 'WHY ARE YOU THE ONLY GUY THAT ALWAYS SHOUTS OUT QUESTIONS?'

After outlining some discrepancies between the left and the right on police violence and the economy, Mallett pivoted towards America's roots, saying the country was "founded through the genocide of Indigenous peoples and flourished through the enslavement of Africans."

"At its core, America’s values are white supremacy and capitalism. That is true no matter who has been in office," Mallett wrote. "Biden’s call for a 'united America' boils down to nationalist propaganda. Americans have never been united, and have been kept apart and pitted against one another by the state. From geographic segregation to immigration bans and racist policing, the U.S. has privileged the lives and security of some residents at the expense of others. Why should people who have been systematically oppressed — and who have struggled against the government for true freedom — be asked to hold hands with their oppressors?"

The columnist expressed that she "didn’t feel excitement or even safety" with Biden's projected victory after the election but rather she felt "exhausted," forecasting that "the next four years will be very different from the Trump era, but they will still be a battle."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In some ways, the fight for liberation will become harder, as many of those who had grown critical of the U.S. under Trump will likely be more forgiving now that Biden is president," Mallett continued. "I know that the faces of imperialism and capitalism will be more diverse, and that I’m expected to celebrate that a Black woman is now next in line to be the head of an empire. I’m not. The only political unity that we should be trying to strive for is with those who are trying to build the world we actually need."