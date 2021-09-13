Syracuse assistant professor 'disturbed' by how many 'white pundits' still talk about 9/11

Syracuse University assistant professor Jenn M. Jackson became the latest pundit to tweet an unpopular take about 9/11 over the weekend by asking why so many "white pundits" still talk about the terror attack 20 years later.

One of those she singled out was Andy Card, former President George W. Bush's chief of staff, who first told the commander in chief that America was under attack.

"It's twenty years since 9/11 and I'm still really disturbed by how many white pundits and correspondents talk about it," Jackson, who is also a contributor at Teen Vogue, according to her Twitter bio, tweeted. "I'm watching Andy Card and [Former Homeland Security Secretary] Jeh Johnson on MSNBC. Card just said that 9/11 was the first time that Americans ever felt fear. He said that it was the last morning we woke up without fear and that the 'terrorists' succeeded in introducing us to fear."

Jackson followed up by tweeting that the 9/11 terror attacks were an assault on America's "heteropatriarchal capitalistic systems."

"We have to be more honest about what 9/11 was and what it wasn't," Jackson said. "It was an attack on the heteropatriarchal capitalistic systems that America relies upon to wrangle other countries into passivity. It was an attack on the systems many white Americans fight to protect. We have to be clear that the same motivations that animated America's hypervigilance and responsiveness to 'terror' after 9/11 are now motivating the carceral state and anti-immigration policy."

Social media users began by rejecting Jackson's assessment of the September 11 attacks, which claimed nearly 3,000 lives.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha and several others launched their ire at Syracuse University for having employed Jackson.

Fox News has reached out to Syracuse University, Teen Vogue and Penguin Random House LLC for a response.

Jackson's Twitter account is now protected, but a series of cached tweets reveal her praising China for its efforts against the coronavirus and blasting capitalism.

"Everyone talks mess about socialism and communism but countries like South Korea and China bent their #COVID19 curves with communal methods. Not capitalistic hoarding," she tweeted last March.

Jackson wasn't the only pundit to raise eyebrows over the weekend with her radical take on September 11. CNN's Brian Stelter also caught flak for quoting a piece from the Associated Press calling network TV anchors the "closest thing" Americans had to national leaders the day the terrorists struck, and adding his own commentary by accusing political leaders of hiding "in bunkers" in the hours after the attack.

"Have some respect if you have no shame," one social media user tweeted.