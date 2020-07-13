Ted Williams slams AOC over 'BS' claim about NYC crime surge: 'We are in a very dark place in this country'

Fox News contributor and former Washington D.C. police detective Ted Williams called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comments on New York City’s crime uptick “BS" Monday, after she claimed last week that the violent crime surge was due to an increase in shoplifting caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think it is BS. That is the only way I can put it to you," Williams told "Your World" host Neil Cavuto.

"We are in a very dark place in this country right now."

Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., suggested during a virtual town hall on Thursday that the troubling increase in crime is likely because struggling residents are forced to shoplift in order to "feed their child."

"What you are finding in New York and in these major metropolitan cities," Williams responded, "are gangs trying to take over gangs' turf. As a result of that, you have a lot of shootings. Yes, quite a bit of guns that are out there in these various neighborhoods."

Williams made the comment after a 1-year-old was shot and killed and three other people were injured late Sunday night at a family cookout in a Brooklyn park, according to authorities.

During the town hall, the congresswoman and vocal supporter of the "defund police" movement insisted that the crime spike is unrelated to the $1 billion NYPD budget cuts announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio, to which Williams replied, "Something is terribly wrong here.

"What is going to have to happen is the citizens in those neighborhoods are going to have to broker with police officers," he said. "They are going to have to take over and help police officers ..."