Cruz: Democrat 'bastion' of South Texas 'turning red' ahead of midterms

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz sounded off Tuesday on "Hannity", saying that Democrats do not appear to be recalculating as President Clinton did after the 1994 Republican Revolution, as heavily-Democratic parts of Texas seem to be trending redder:

TED CRUZ: It is amazing how this president, this administration has managed to get every single policy wrong, from economic policy to domestic policy to foreign policy. In some ways, you have to marvel that they managed to screw everything up. If they literally threw darts at a wall, they'd get something right.

And yet across the board, galloping inflation, crime out of control, chaos at our southern border, gas prices, five, six, $7. All of these are the result of wild, out of control liberalism. And I think the American people are really fed up. I believe November is going to be a tidal wave. Look, I agree with Mark Penn… Bill Clinton's pollster, who says this is going to be an election like 1994.

I think Republicans are going to win the House. I think we're going to win the Senate. I'll make a prediction right now… South Texas, which has been a Democratic bastion for 100 years… is turning red this election, because you cannot defend the disaster that is this policy.

And, you know, it was striking to me when Biden gave his State of the Union a couple of months ago that they didn't attempt to make a U-turn. They didn't attempt to correct. Look, you don't have to be a political genius to realize they're off track.

We all remember Bill Clinton [and] what an amazing political tactician he was. It was frustrating, but he managed to pull himself out of the fire more than once and the State of the Union was the great opportunity to do that.

Biden doubled down on the build back broke problem program on higher taxes, on open borders. He doubled down on failed policies. And I think that's going to lead to an amazing election in November.

