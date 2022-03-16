Ted Cruz explains what is wrong with Biden's foreign policy approach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz warned America's enemies are "stronger" and "emboldened" because of Biden's weakness on Tuesday's "Hannity."

TED CRUZ: Unfortunately, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and this administration, they believe that the way to deal with bad guys, the way to deal with our enemies is through giving in, is through surrendering, is through weakness, is through appeasement. We've seen this with Russia, we've seen this with China, we've seen this with Iran, we've seen this with Venezuela. That is their M.O. and it's been Joe Biden's M.O. for 50 years, is he's been wrong on every foreign policy question for five decades, literally since when I was a toddler and Joe Biden arrived in the Senate, he's been consistently wrong.

…

What's particularly galling is, is these guys spent four years during the Trump presidency saying these guys don't know what they're doing, and now the adults are back in charge. That's what they claim…Russia invaded Ukraine because of Biden's weakness, because of his withdrawal from Afghanistan, because of his waiving sanctions on Nord Stream 2 and every single enemy of America is stronger, is emboldened. The chances of the next shoe dropping of China invading Taiwan are growing by the day because they see Biden's weakness. And right now, Biden's emissaries are in Venezuela, begging Maduro to sell U.S. oil and are in Vienna trying to beg the ayatollah in Iran to sell U.S. oil. They want every enemy of America to get rich, to make billions, to use to kill Americans. And the one people they don't want to actually sell oil and gas are Americans that produce American jobs. It is literally if you sat down and said every enemy of America, let's help them. Let's benefit them. Every friend of America. Let's alienate the let's undercut them. Let's hurt them.

