Ted Cruz: Disaster at the southern border is by design, not accident

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, recalled his heated exchange with DHS Secretary Mayorkas at Tuesday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Hannity," adding that Democrats "don't care," about what's happening at the border and "it is pure, cynical politics."

TED CRUZ: "Sadly, we didn't get an answer to virtually anything. And one of the most dismaying things seeing Secretary Mayorkas' pitiful performance at the hearing today is the disaster at the southern border is not an accident. It's by design. They are intending this catastrophe to unfold and the only explanation as to why is that they believe as a matter of crass partisan politics, that if you let millions and millions of illegal aliens in, that many of them in future years will vote Democrat. And so they're willing to overlook everything else. So I asked Secretary Mayorkas how many kids have been put in the Biden cages? He didn't know. I asked him how many people coming here illegally have died, had been abandoned to die in the desert by the coyotes. He said I don't know. I asked him how many women being trafficked in by human traffickers have been sexually assaulted. He said he didn't know. I asked him how many of the children of the over hundred thousand children that are brought in by human traffickers, how many of them have been sexually assaulted? He said he didn't know. I asked him How many illegal aliens did you release into our communities who were COVID positive? He said he didn't know. And you just played a minute ago how he refused to answer how many murderers they've released, how many rapists they've released, how many child molesters they've released. They don't care."

