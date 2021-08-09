Ted Cruz: The Democrats do not respect your liberty

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined "Hannity" Monday slamming vaccine and mask mandates and his legislation aimed at stopping them because he believes in "individual choice, individual responsibility."

SENATOR TED CRUZ: In a time of crisis, peoples’ character is revealed. The character of Democrats—whether it’s Joe Biden, whether it is Andrew Cuomo, whether it is Bill de Blasio, whether it is Gavin Newsom — the character from their perspective, they do not respect your liberty. They do not respect your right to make your choices about your healthcare, about your children, about your lives. My views were very simple. There should be no mandates—zero concerning COVID. That means no mask mandates, regardless of your vaccination status. That means no vaccine mandates. That means no vaccine passports and I’ve introduced legislation — a bill to ban vaccine passports. This week I’m introducing a bill to ban vaccine mandates and this week I’m introducing a bill to end mask mandates.

Now, that doesn’t mean, as the media likes to characterize, that I’m opposed to vaccines. I actually think vaccines are terrific. I’ve taken the vaccine. My family has taken the vaccine, but I believe in individual choice, individual responsibility. You can make the choice for your family. These mandates are coming and … what they’re talking about is political. It’s not tied to the science.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: