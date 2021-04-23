Ted Cruz on DC statehood, HR1 and court-packing: Dems' top priority is power 'forever'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Friday during an appearance on "The Faulkner Focus" that Democrats want to give Washington, D.C. statehood, pack the Supreme Court and make sweeping changes to the federal election system because their "number one priority" is to "stay in power forever."

TED CRUZ: We have Democratic control of the White House and both houses of Congress and their number one priority-it’s not COVID, it’s not vaccinations, it’s not reopening jobs, it’s not getting kids back in school, it’s not doing anything substantive. Their number one priority is they want to stay in power forever. So you look at what they’re pushing.

They’re pushing D.C. statehood. Why? Because they want two new Democratic senators. They’re pushing HR1, what many are calling the ‘Corrupt Politicians Act’ because they want to federalize elections, they want to register millions of illegal aliens and felons to vote, and keep Democrats in power for the next hundred years.

And they want to pack the U.S. Supreme Court and add four new left-wing justices because they want to change the rules and maintain power. That’s their priority and it’s not what they should be doing.

