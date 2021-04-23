Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Ted Cruz on DC statehood, HR1 and court-packing: Dems' top priority is power 'forever'

the House passed a D.C. statehood bill Thursday after a lengthy and heated debate.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Ted Cruz: ‘Race card’ is the only argument Democrats have in DC statehood debateVideo

Ted Cruz: ‘Race card’ is the only argument Democrats have in DC statehood debate

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, reacts to House floor comments on proposed legislation to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Friday during an appearance on "The Faulkner Focus" that Democrats want to give Washington, D.C. statehood, pack the Supreme Court and make sweeping changes to the federal election system because their "number one priority" is to "stay in power forever."

HOUSE PASSES DC STATEHOOD BILL TO MAKE DISTRICT 51ST STATE AFTER HEATED FLOOR DEBATE

TED CRUZ: We have Democratic control of the White House and both houses of Congress and their number one priority-it’s not COVID, it’s not vaccinations, it’s not reopening jobs, it’s not getting kids back in school, it’s not doing anything substantive. Their number one priority is they want to stay in power forever. So you look at what they’re pushing.

They’re pushing D.C. statehood. Why? Because they want two new Democratic senators. They’re pushing HR1, what many are calling the ‘Corrupt Politicians Act’ because they want to federalize elections, they want to register millions of illegal aliens and felons to vote, and keep Democrats in power for the next hundred years.

And they want to pack the U.S. Supreme Court and add four new left-wing justices because they want to change the rules and maintain power. That’s their priority and it’s not what they should be doing.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW

This article was written by Fox News staff.