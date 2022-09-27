Ted Cruz on border crisis: You know what is racist?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses how by not doing anything to secure a porous border, President Biden is the one being "racist" Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

SEN. TED CRUZ: What utter garbage. Look, I know the Democrats have one card in their entire deck, and it's the race card, and they scream, racist, racist, racist. But you know what? President Obama, you know what? President Biden, you know what's racist? When Joe Biden sits by and lets four and a half million people cross into this country illegally, and he doesn't care. You know what's racist? When Joe Biden can't be bothered to go down to the border and see the little girls and little boys being sexually assaulted by international cartels. You know what's racist? When Joe Biden doesn't care about the Hispanic women being raped by the cartels. You know what's racist? When Biden doesn't care about the dead bodies that the cartels leave on Texas farms and ranches across the southern border. You know what's racist? That Biden will do nothing to stop the 100,000 fentanyl overdoses that happened last year. That is grotesque.

