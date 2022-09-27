Jesse Watters calls on Democrats to stop name calling and do something to fix border crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters rips President Joe Biden's border policies Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: When kids don't get their way, they turn to name-calling and right now, the Democrats are acting like children. After Democrats failed to contain the border crisis, a few Republican governors decided to step in and help alleviate the problem. They shipped some migrants to a few sanctuary cities and the libs lost it. It didn't take long for Obama to start calling Republicans racist.

…

Of the 200,000 border encounters last month, only 50,000 were given a notice to appear in court. So, the vast majority just got off and are just roaming around the country free to do whatever they want. I'm pretty sure we call that an open border. So, the Democrats erase the border because they think it'll win them the Latino vote and they can't even do that right.

…

It's not that people aren't compassionate. We are. It's just we know what happens when you have an open, unchecked border. What do you think it does to the schools? What do you think it does to housing prices or wages, not to mention the drugs and crime? I wish Democrats would just stop calling people names and actually do something to fix the problem.