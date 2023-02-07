Ted Cruz says Biden will not be nominee in 2024, says knives out 'from every direction' for Kamala Harris

Sen. Ted Cruz said Monday, ahead of the State of the Union address, that he does not believe President Biden will be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024.

The Texas Republican joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" Monday to discuss why he thinks the Biden administration is struggling with support among other Democrats.

"I'm here to tell you, Joe Biden's not going to run in ‘24. I do not believe he will be the Democrat nominee in ’24."

Cruz said ambitious Democrats such as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and California Gov. Gavin Newsom see Kamala Harris "in their way," describing the vice president as a "train wreck."

"Listen, when Democrats want to kill each other, they have the New York Times on speed dial number one. … I think all the ambitious Democrats are measuring the drapes … and so these knives are coming from every direction," said Cruz.

Some Democrats are leaking their disdain for Vice President Harris to the press, with a few political bigwigs arguing openly that Harris is a major liability for 2024.

"There's a reason why Kamala has been given one and only one job responsibility in the Biden presidency. You're in charge of the southern border. Now, you don't give your vice president the biggest mess in your presidency unless you really dislike your vice president," said Cruz.

Harris is struggling to "define her vice presidency. Even her allies are tired of waiting," the New York Times headlined in an article Monday.

That's because one of the few issues that some Democrats are in agreement on — whether they're allies of the vice president or not — is that she is a disappointment at best, the Times reported.

Even some Democrats who were supposed to be supporters of Harris "confided privately that they had lost hope in her," according to the Times.

Cruz also addressed the Chinese spy balloon, calling it a "disgrace" for it to be allowed to traverse the continental U.S.

"[Biden] let this balloon hover over sensitive military facilities, presumably taking photographs, taking infrared, no doubt trying to intercept communications and likely sending all of that data up to satellites and back to Beijing. And after a week after it had completed its mission, only then did Biden discover the courage to shoot the damn thing down."

Cruz said he expects to receive classified briefings in the next week about "what secrets have been stolen by the Chinese because of Biden's incompetence."

