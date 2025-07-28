Teaching hate, hiding truth: NEA’s real agenda revealed in leaked handbook

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The National Education Association (NEA) tried scrubbing its radical 2025 handbook from the internet after I leaked its contents on X, but I saved a copy of their 434-page manifesto. This document, meant to guide America’s largest teachers’ union, exposes a radical agenda: erasing Jews from the Holocaust, blaming "white supremacy culture" for systemic racism, pushing illegal racial quotas, calling for "educational reparations," and attacking homeschooling while ignoring their own failing schools.

The NEA, armed with a unique 1906 federal charter, has become a money-laundering operation for the Democratic Party, funneling over 99% of its 2022 political contributions to Democrats. Its president, Becky Pringle, an at-large Democratic National Committee member, engages in histrionics to rally this partisan machine.

The "Stopping Teachers Unions from Damaging Education Needs Today (STUDENT) Act," introduced last week by Senator Cynthia Lummis and Representative Scott Fitzgerald, would gut this cartel by banning lobbying, political activity, and racial quotas, mandating transparency, and stopping strikes that shutter schools. Congress must pass this bill to leverage the NEA’s charter, force it back to education, or make it beg to lose its special privilege.

The NEA’s handbook is a blueprint for extremism, not education. It downplays the Holocaust’s targeting of Jews, framing it as a generic tragedy while emphasizing other groups, effectively erasing Jewish suffering from history. It declares that "educators must acknowledge the existence of white supremacy culture as a primary root cause of institutional racism, structural racism, and white privilege," vowing to push "strategies fostering the eradication of institutional racism and white privilege perpetuated by white supremacy culture." It demands school districts provide training in "cultural competence, implicit bias, restorative practices, and racial justice." Worse, it calls for illegal racial quotas, stating, "The National Education Association believes that at every phase of governance and on all decision-making levels of the Association there should be minority participation at least proportionate to the identified ethnic-minority population of that geographic level." These quotas prioritize identity over merit, dividing teachers and distracting from student needs. The handbook even attacks homeschooling, claiming "home schooling programs based on parental choice cannot provide the student with a comprehensive education experience"—ironic, given that only about a quarter of public school eighth graders are proficient in math despite $20,000 per student in annual spending.

The NEA’s federal charter, a privilege no other union enjoys, was meant to advance teaching and learning, not fuel a partisan agenda. With nearly $400 million in annual revenue from teacher dues, the NEA bankrolls Democratic campaigns while neglecting classrooms. Pringle’s DNC ties and histrionic convention speeches ensure the NEA serves progressive politics, not educators. The union’s 2025 convention in Portland, Oregon, doubled down this month. Ashlie Crosson, the 2025 NEA Teacher of the Year, declared teaching "deeply political." Resolutions read like a DNC war plan: one pledged thousands to smear President Trump as a "fascist," misspelling "fascism" as "facism." Another committed over $200,000 to evade a Supreme Court ruling allowing parents to opt out of gender ideology instruction. The NEA also vowed to fight Trump’s immigration and education policies. In 2019, it rejected a resolution to "rededicate itself to the pursuit of increased student learning in every public school in America."

The NEA’s attempt to erase its handbook after my X leak shows they fear transparency. That 434-page document, which I preserved, reveals an organization obsessed with divisive ideologies and political power, not education. Over a million families have fled public schools since 2019 for charters, private schools, or homeschooling, driven by the NEA’s focus on politics. Its attacks on parental choice and accountability, coupled with embarrassing academic outcomes, prove it’s failing students and teachers alike.

The STUDENT Act is a kill shot. Unlike revoking the NEA’s charter – a symbolic jab that wouldn’t stop its antics – this bill dismantles its power. It bans lobbying and political activity, choking off its Democratic pipeline. It ends racial quotas, ensuring merit-based leadership. It mandates annual reports to Congress, exposing Pringle’s $400 million war chest. It prohibits strikes, keeping schools open for nearly 50 million students. It scraps the NEA’s D.C. property tax exemption and requires informed consent for dues, ending automatic deductions.

A charter repeal would bruise the NEA’s ego, but leave its operations intact. The STUDENT Act cuts deeper. The union might beg Congress to ditch its charter to escape these shackles.

The teachers unions are destroying the public school system. Test scores are tanking, teacher morale is at historic lows, and families are fleeing. The NEA’s radical handbook – erasing Jews from history, pushing racial quotas, and attacking homeschooling – shows it’s part of the problem. The STUDENT Act can force the NEA to refocus on students or fade away. Congress must pass this bill, leverage the charter, and end the NEA’s reign as a partisan cartel.

The handbook is out there for the world to see, NEA. You can run, but you can’t hide.