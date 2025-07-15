Republican lawmakers to introduce bill to repeal largest teachers union's federal charter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican lawmakers plan to introduce legislation to revoke the federal charter of the National Education Association (NEA) over concerns about its political priorities.

North Carolina Rep. Mark Harris and Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn revealed on Tuesday in The Daily Caller that they will each introduce the National Education Association Charter Repeal Act in their respective chambers. The bill aims to revoke the federal charter for the largest teachers’ union in the country.

The new legislation came after reports that the NEA had been prioritizing politics over education at its annual meeting earlier this month.

"From branding President Trump a fascist to embracing divisive gender ideology and walking away from efforts to fight antisemitism, the NEA has become nothing more than a partisan advocacy group," Harris told The Daily Caller. "Since the NEA is clearly not prioritizing students, parents or even teachers, it’s time to remove Congress’ seal of approval from this rogue organization."

Harris confirmed the report on his X account while also mentioning ten other House Republicans who have co-sponsored the bill.

Fox News Digital reached out to Harris and Blackburn for further comment.

Education activist Corey DeAngelis last week obtained the NEA’s convention resolutions, which included several political positions to combat President Donald Trump.

One item misspelled the word "fascism" in a resolution passed promising to "defend against Trump’s embrace of fascism by using the term facism [sic] in NEA materials to correctly characterize Donald Trump’s program and actions."

Another resolution moved to label any efforts to eliminate the Department of Education as "illegal, anti-democratic, and racist attempt to destroy public education and privatize it in the interests of the billionaires."

Fox News Digital reached out to the NEA for comment.

Wisconsin Rep. Scott Fitzgerald and Indiana Sen. Jim Banks previously attempted to strip the NEA of its congressional charter in 2022.

