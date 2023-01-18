Teacher union contracts aimed to indoctrinate students in 'leftist ideas,' promoted race-based hiring: report

A new report shows that teacher union contracts with some of the United States’ largest cities have aimed to "indoctrinate students in leftist ideas through curricula," among others.

The Defense of Freedom Institute [DFI] released a report to break down their observations on the impact teacher unions had on school districts.

The DFI is an independent non-profit think tank that attempts to provide challenges to the U.S. issues in education, workforce, labor, and employment issues.

"In school districts across the country, public school union leaders have enacted their progressive wish lists for school policy through the collective bargaining process," the report says.

It goes on to say, "The resulting agreements, many of which span hundreds of pages and contain nearly impenetrable jargon, evade electoral accountability and effectively impose leftist policy goals on school systems as a matter of contract."

Furthermore, the report lays out that union contracts aim to indoctrinate students with "leftist" ideas through curricula in cities such as Detroit, Seattle, New York, Boston, etc.

The report explains further that the union contracts have prioritized "‘reconciliation" and ‘understanding’ over traditional discipline for disruptive behavior, favor some teachers over others for job security and benefits on the basis of skin color, and treat students differently due to their race to ensure equality of outcomes between arbitrarily drawn racial groupings."

The example that was provided in the report is the deal between the Minneapolis Public Schools [MPS] and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers [MFT].

Per the report, the deal, which was intended to end a strike that had paused school services to over 30,000 students, included a section—entitled "Protections for Educators of Color"--contractually obligating MPS to "hire and fire" teachers based on race.

The DFI asserted that the terms were clear "violations of the U.S. Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause."

"Most parents and students and some teachers likely did not learn about the racially discriminatory provisions in the MFT-MPS deal until five months later, when Fox News and other national media outlets reported on the agreement, long after the deal was already in place and MPS had contractually obligated itself to follow its policies," the report says.

After reviewing many of the collective bargaining agreements between the U.S.'s big city school districts and unions, DFI found several of other provisions embedded in these deals outside of indoctrination and hiring practices.

One of them is "create indecipherable administrative requirements that force school officials to treat students differently on the basis of race or skin color to reduce perceived racial disparities in grading, graduation, and disciplinary outcomes." The report also says contract deals "put teachers and students in danger by replacing traditional disciplinary procedures with policies that emphasize ‘dialogue’ and ‘understanding’ in the name of reducing disparities in punishment along racial lines."

The report attempts to lay out how unions have had an adverse effect on school districts.

DFI sent a statement to Fox News Digital stating: "This report is a stark warning to all Americans who believe in the right of students, teachers, and school employees to learn and work free from race discrimination," President of DFI Robert S. Eitel said.

"There’s a reason why parents throughout the United States keep encountering Critical Race Theory and so-called "anti-racist" equity curricula, policies, and teaching methods in K-12 classrooms: union contracts often require it. If your child attends school in a unionized school district, you need to understand what is in the collective bargaining agreement with the union because it plays a significant role in what’s taught in the classroom."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, school board meetings have oftentimes become battlegrounds between parents and school board officials.