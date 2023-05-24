Target in 'real, severe danger' after waving woke politics in customers' faces, critics warn

Clay Travis called out Target Wednesday for their "Pride" products and said the company faces a "real, severe danger" of suffering damage to their bottom line in the same way as Bud Light.

The "Outkick" founder joined "Fox & Friends" to react to reports that Target convened an emergency meeting over their LGBTQ products, particularly clothing for transgender women.

"Most people go to Target because it's convenient and without any political agenda whatsoever. But so many brands have gone left-wing and decided they have to wave their politics in front of everyone out there. … I would be nervous if I was Target's CEO," he told Ainsley Earhardt.

Target confirmed "adjustments" to the Pride merchandising plans are underway after Fox News Digital learned it rolled back displays at some of its locations.

"For more than a decade, Target has offered an assortment of products aimed at celebrating Pride Month. Since introducing this year’s collection, we've experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and wellbeing while at work. Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior. Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year," a Target spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fox News Digital first reported that some southern Target stores were forced by the corporation to move LGBTQ Pride merchandise away from the front of their locations after customer "outrage" to avoid a " Bud Light situation ."

Travis said the Bud Light boycott and ensuing sales declines sent an "important message" to the nation.

"No company ever had to react to losing as Bud Light is. … 28% of its overall sales volume as a result of going too far left-wing, too far woke. And it's not just Target. There are marketing companies all over the world that are having meetings with big brands and saying, let's avoid being Bud Light."

Travis suggested mothers and women respond to Target similarly to how fathers and men responded to Bud Light.

"Just go shop somewhere else and say it's clear Target is disrespecting us."

Travis said these boycotts need to wake up companies like Target to "move back towards the middle," because they have to sell to everybody.

"I think it's tremendously significant because this is how we bring the country back to normalcy, as opposed to every business and every company going far left-wing."

Target Pride merchandise includes female-style swimsuits that can be used to "tuck" male genitalia, products labeled as "Thoughtfully fit on multiple body types and gender expressions," a "Gender Fluid" mug, a variety of adult clothing with slogans such as "Super Queer," party supplies, home decor, multiple books and a "Grow At Your Own Pace" saucer planter.

On "Hannity" Tuesday, "Outkick" host Charly Arnolt said a majority of Target customers are parents who are not interested in companies marketing transgender ideology to their children.

"Their woke agenda is being force-fed to their children. First, it was in their schools, then it was in the sports teams of their children. Now it's like you can't even peacefully shop at Target as a family," said Arnolt.

OutKick host Tomi Lahren agreed, saying the "Pride" merchandise had been moved to the back at her local Target in Nashville.

"We set the precedent with Bud Light. Consumers are conservative, especially in places like the South. And we buy things and we have the power not to buy things," she said.

