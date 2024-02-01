Target pulls Black History Month product from shelves that mixed up three civil rights icons

Retail giant Target recently confirmed it was removing one of its Black History Month products from store shelves after finding out that that product misidentified three civil rights leaders.

After historically savvy users pointed out that Target’s Black History Month magnet book mixed up the three civil rights icons, W.E.B. Du Bois, Booker T. Washington and Carter G. Woodson, the store confirmed the blunder.

Target noted it was removing the items from shelves and letting the product’s producers know about the mistake.

A TikTok video shared by user Issa Tete on Tuesday pointed out the flaw in the holiday-themed item. She captioned the clip, stating, "Idk who needs to correct it but it needs to be pulled off the shelves nonetheless. Any person could have missed the mistake but it just takes one person to point it out and ask for corrections #blackhistory #blackhistorymonth #blacktiktok."

In the clip , which has since been viewed more than 700,000 times, Tete displayed the magnet book and went through its problems.

The book, titled, "Civil Rights Magnetic Learning Activity" featured a bunch of colorful civil rights themed magnets which included famous faces, dates, and slogans of the era.

After noting that she has background as a history and social studies teacher, Tete said, "I noticed discrepancies like as soon as I opened this. Like I said, these need to be pulled off the shelf."

The user then pointed out three magnets of the Woodson, Washington, and Du Bois, and explained how the names were mixed up. For example, where one magnet had an image of Du Bois, it had Carter G. Woodson on it.

"They got the name wrong," she declared, elsewhere clarifying, "This is not W.E.B Du Bois, this is Booker T. Washington," while showing the real figures and their corresponding names on the internet.

Tete concluded the TikTok clip, saying, "I get it, mistakes happen, but this needs to be corrected. ASAP."

Target shared a statement with Fox News in which the outlet acknowledged the error and confirmed it had taken steps to correct it. A Target spokesperson said, "We will no longer be selling this product in stores or online. We’ve also ensured the product's publisher is aware of the errors."