Biden accuser Tara Reade reacts to Cuomo's resignation, calls for 'real investigation' into president

Tara Reade , the former Senate staffer who alleged last year that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, weighed in Tuesday on the stunning resignation of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid his sexual harassment scandal.

"My heart is with the brave Cuomo survivors who endured attempts to discredit them like I did coming forward about Joe Biden with the help of non-profits that were supposed to help women like Time's Up," Reade told Fox News. "May there be some measure of justice for the survivors. Now, let's call for a real investigation into Joe Biden and expose the corruption protecting powerful predators.""

Reade torched Time's Up, the organization that purportedly was meant to assist women who were subjected to sexual harassment and assault. However, it was swept up in the Cuomo scandal after revelations that co-chair Roberta Kaplan assisted Cuomo in discrediting one of his accusers.

"Time's Up committed the most hideous betrayal to protect their most powerful friends and not only not protect survivors but cause harm," Reade said.

Reade previously sought help from the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund in January 2020 to help defray the costs of public relations and legal fees, before going public two months later with her allegation against Biden. However, while the organization offered attorney referrals, she said they denied her funding, citing concerns it could affect its nonprofit 501(c)(3) status as her allegation is against a politician actively running for office.

"The revelations and Cuomo's resignation is a signal to the powerful men with nasty behavior that survivors' voices will be heard and their behavior no longer rewarded. Not from a governor and not from the president of the United States," Reade said.

She added, "I hope for justice. Cuomo resigned today and Biden should also resign."

Reade, who wrote the memoir "Left Out: When the Truth Doesn't Fit In" about her experience coming forward with her assault allegation, was one of eight women who came forward in 2019 to accuse the then-Democratic candidate of inappropriate touching.

A year later, Reade revealed her sexual assault claim on "The Katie Halper Show." Biden repeatedly denied her claims on the campaign trail.